Centre Launches Rs 1 Lakh Cr 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana' To Create 3.5 Crore Jobs

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Centre has rolled out the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana from today, August 18, 2025. Outlay of nearly Rs one lakh crore, aiming to generate more than 3.5 crore jobs over the next two years. The benefits under this scheme will be available for employment created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027. Announcing the initiative in his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the scheme would give a major push to job creation across sectors.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the dedicated portal for the scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana portal, has gone live today, marking the formal launch of the programme. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the launch of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana marks a historic step towards fulfilling our resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat'. With an unprecedented outlay of ₹1 Lakh crore, this scheme will not only generate over 3.5 crore jobs but also empower our youth with employability, dignity, and social security, he said.

Benefit for employee and employer

The scheme has been designed in two parts. Part A focuses on first-time employees. Under this, individuals taking up employment for the very first time will receive a one-time incentive. This will be equal to the average of one month’s basic pay plus dearness allowance, subject to a ceiling of ₹15,000. The amount will be released in two installments. To qualify, the employee's gross wage should not exceed ₹1 lakh, the Ministry said.

The Ministry also added that part B of the scheme is directed towards employers, with the aim of encouraging them to create new jobs across sectors, particularly in manufacturing. "Establishments that generate additional employment will be eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 3000 per month for every new hire, which includes both fresh entrants and those rejoining the workforce. The incentive will be available for two years, and in the case of manufacturing units, it will continue for a longer duration of four years," the Ministry said.

To avail the benefit under Part B, employers are required to expand their workforce by at least two employees if the establishment has fewer than 50 workers, and by at least five employees if the workforce strength is 50 or more. These new jobs must be sustained for a minimum of six months. Importantly, even establishments exempted under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, will be covered under the scheme. Such employers must file their Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) regularly and ensure that Universal Account Numbers (UANs) are generated for both existing and new employees, using the facilities available through the UMANG App.