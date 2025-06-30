ETV Bharat / business

Centre Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged For Q2

Hyderabad: The Centre on Monday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate, for the sixth straight quarter beginning July 1, 2025.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from 1st July, 2025 and ending on 30th September, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1st April, 2025 to 30th June, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter. The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.