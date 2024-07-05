Central Banks Should Have Independence To Deliver On Price Stability: US Fed Official

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Central banks ought to own up for delivering on price stability and must be given the independence to act for achieving it, a top official from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday.

In a talk at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York President and Chief Executive John C Williams -- who is also a member of the rate-setting panel of the US' Federal Reserve -- said uncertainty will continue to be the defining characteristic of monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

"Central banks must own the responsibility to deliver price stability and have the independence to act to achieve it," he said while delivering the fourth Suresh Tendulkar Memorial Lecture.

History has taught us that central banks can be more successful at delivering sustainably low inflation rates when they are accountable and independent, he added. He said in the 1970s, many central bankers believed monetary policy could only play a minor role in reducing inflation, while some also thought lowering inflation was completely outside of their control. This led to persistent high inflation rates and economic stagnation, Williams added.

"Today, regardless of economic shocks, changes in fiscal policy, or globalisation and deglobalisation swings, central banks recognise that attaining and maintaining price stability is their job to do," he said.