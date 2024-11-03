ETV Bharat / business

Cement Industry Faces Weak Demand, Prices Drop By 10% YoY

New Delhi: Major cement manufacturers reported a decline in margins in the September quarter, mainly on account of lower prices, leading to lower sales realisation.

Barring three leading cement producers—UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cement, and Dalmia Bharat—other smaller players, including Nuvoco Vistas Corp., JK Cement, Birla Corporation, and Heidelberg Cement, reported a decline in topline and sales volume in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Industry observers said the increase in sales volume of UltraTech and Ambuja Cements is mainly due to the several acquisitions by both companies that consolidated their position further in the industry.

The industry also faced challenges such as extended monsoons, floods, and a slow pickup in government demand, cumulatively leading towards a weak demand.

Power, fuel, and other costs, however, largely remained stable for the industry.

The all-India average cement price was around Rs 348 per 50 kg bag in June 2024. It decreased 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 330 per bag in September, though it increased 2 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

In the first half of FY25, cement prices declined 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 330 per bag. A year earlier, the average prices stood at Rs 365 per bag and Rs 375 per bag in FY23, according to an Icra report.

Leading cement maker Ultratech reported a 68 per cent capacity utilisation with a 3 per cent growth in volume terms. However, its sales realisation for grey cement declined 8.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), in the July-September period.

Replying to a query on cement prices in the earnings call, UltraTech CFO Atul Daga said, "From August to September, we saw improvement in prices and from September to October also, the prices have been steady. So we have seen an improvement from Rs 347 (in August) exit to about Rs 354 currently." Ambuja Cements, the country's second-largest cement maker, reported a growth of 9 per cent YoY in sales volume at 14.2 million tonnes (MT) in the September quarter. However, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was 15 per cent lower at Rs 1,074 crore.

However, the Adani Group firm had a higher margin in the September quarter on a YoY basis driven by higher capacity utilisation and a reduction in the cost of production. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, though, it had a "lower margin" than the June quarter "mainly due to industry-wise lower price realisation."

Dalmia Bharat's volume grew 8.4 per cent YoY to 6.7 MT during the quarter. However, revenues dropped 2 per cent to Rs 3,087 crore due to a sharp decline in cement prices, the management said in the earnings call.