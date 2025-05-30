ETV Bharat / business

CEA Projects Steady FY26 Growth Amid Global Economic Challenges

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a recent presentation on GDP numbers, India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran outlined a relatively resilient economic outlook for the country amid signs of global economic slowdown in 2025 and 2026. While international agencies are revising global growth forecasts downward, India's projections have seen only marginal adjustments, reflecting the economy’s strong fundamentals and policy support.

The government continues to maintain its growth estimate for FY26 in the range of 6.3% to 6.8%, backed by steady domestic demand and stable macroeconomic indicators.

According to the CEA's presentation post-GDP numbers, high-frequency indicators for April 2025 show robust industrial production and commercial activity, signalling sustained momentum in the post-pandemic recovery.

Food inflation remains under control, thanks to a strong rabi harvest, higher summer sowing, efficient procurement and favourable monsoon forecasts. Additionally, India’s exports remain buoyant and foreign exchange reserves are strong, offering about 11 months of import cover — a key buffer in an uncertain global environment.

Declining global crude oil prices are expected to reduce India’s import bill, ease fiscal constraints, and relieve pressure on the external sector. However, the CEA cautioned that diverging monetary policy paths across major economies may affect capital flows and financial market dynamics. Despite these external risks, India’s growth outlook for FY26 remains supported by a recovery in rural consumption and steady performance in services exports. Multiple domestic and international agencies project GDP growth in the 6.3% to 6.7% range, reaffirming confidence in the Indian economy’s resilience.

Expert's View

On GDP Data, Chief Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services, Madhavi Arora said that the Q4 growth print partly reflects the back-loaded spending effect of the government, both Centre and States, led more by public capex spending.

"As a whole, the growth has been in line with the government estimates, with capital formation staying broadly steady," Arora said.

According to Arora, FY26 will be impacted by global uncertainties weighing on near-term investment intentions, while easing urban incomes will weigh on private consumption.