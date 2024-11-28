ETV Bharat / business

CCI Orders Probe Against Google, Affiliates For Unfair Biz In Gaming Apps' Listing On Play Store

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday ordered a probe against Google and its affiliates for alleged unfair business practices with respect to the listing of real money gaming apps on Play Store.

While passing the order, CCI said "The Commission directs the Director General ('DG') to cause an investigation to be made into the matter under the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Act".

The Commission also directed the DG to complete the investigation and submit a consolidated report within 60 days. The probe follows a complaint by Winzo Games, accusing Google of abusing its dominant position and unfairly favouring select gaming categories, thereby distorting competition.

In its 24-page order, the regulator noted that the selective inclusion of DFS and Rummy apps gives them an undue competitive advantage. "Direct access to end-users via the dominant Play Store provides a significant edge to DFS and Rummy apps, potentially disadvantaging other RMG applications," the Commission said in its order.

CCI also flagged concerns regarding Google's sideloading warnings displayed when users attempt to download RMG apps. These warnings, Winzo claimed, tarnish its reputation and discourage potential users from accessing its app.