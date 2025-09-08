ETV Bharat / business

CBIC To Engage With Insurers To Work Out Transition Mechanism For ITC On Exempt Policies: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will be engaging with the insurance industry to work out a transition mechanism for the accumulated input tax credit (ITC) of those policies which have been exempted from tax with effect from September 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, in its meeting last week, decided to exempt GST on premiums paid on individual life and health insurance policies with effect from September 22. Currently, 18 per cent GST is levied on premium payments for such policies.

In a FAQ issued after the Council meeting, the CBIC had said that businesses whose outward supply has been exempted after the GST rate rationalisation will have to reverse their ITC, which is accumulated in their ledger. Private sector health and life insurance companies have expressed concern that the reversal of the ITC would impact their finances.

When asked whether the government is working on a transition mechanism in such cases, Sitharaman said, "Yes, the board will be talking to the interested stakeholders and see how their transitional arrangement can be made." Asked if it would come in before September 22, the Minister said it would also depend on industry engagement with the board. "Ideally, it should be done before September 22," she said.

The GST Council has approved a two-tier GST structure with rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent for most goods and services and a special rate of 40 per cent for tobacco and related products as well as ultra-luxury items.

The new rates will be effective September 22, barring tobacco and associated products, will continue to be taxed at 28 per cent plus a compensation cess till December 31.