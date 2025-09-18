ETV Bharat / business

CBIC Notifies Changes In Annual Return Form GSTR-9

New Delhi: The CBIC has notified changes to the annual GST return form GSTR-9, making the reporting of Input Tax Credit (ITC) more comprehensive.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on September 17 notified changes to the Central GST (CGST) rules, which will come into effect on September 22 and apply to annual returns filed for the 2024-25 fiscal.

GST-registered Taxpayers with an aggregate turnover above Rs 2 crore are required to file GSTR-9. AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has revamped the annual GST return (Form GSTR-9).

"Revised structure of form makes it far more detailed, with new tables covering reversals under Rules 37, 37A, 38, 42 and 43, re-claims in subsequent years, transitional credits, import-related ITC, and auto-populated mismatches," Mohan said.