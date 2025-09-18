ETV Bharat / business

CBIC Notifies Changes In Annual Return Form GSTR-9

GST-registered Taxpayers with an aggregate turnover above Rs 2 crore are required to file GSTR-9.

CBIC Notifies Changes In Annual Return Form GSTR-9
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 18, 2025 at 12:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The CBIC has notified changes to the annual GST return form GSTR-9, making the reporting of Input Tax Credit (ITC) more comprehensive.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on September 17 notified changes to the Central GST (CGST) rules, which will come into effect on September 22 and apply to annual returns filed for the 2024-25 fiscal.

GST-registered Taxpayers with an aggregate turnover above Rs 2 crore are required to file GSTR-9. AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has revamped the annual GST return (Form GSTR-9).

"Revised structure of form makes it far more detailed, with new tables covering reversals under Rules 37, 37A, 38, 42 and 43, re-claims in subsequent years, transitional credits, import-related ITC, and auto-populated mismatches," Mohan said.

Professionals and corporates will need to wait for the revised forms and utilities from GSTN before implementing these changes in practice.

"Going forward, this measure underscores a more data-driven and preventive compliance regime, which may reduce litigation but requires disciplined documentation at the entity level," Mohan added.

Following the change, taxpayers and professionals to undertake deeper reconciliations of GSTR-3B, GSTR-2B, and financial accounts.

"By embedding these disclosures upfront, the system aims to save taxpayers from flimsy or avoidable notices, as departmental officers will have a ready-made audit trail in the annual filing," Mohan noted.

Read more:

  1. Centre Notifies CGST Rates For Goods Effective September 22
  2. GST Reforms Injected Rs 2 Lakh Crore Into Economy, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBICGST REFORM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.