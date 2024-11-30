ETV Bharat / business

CBDT Extends Tax Return Filing Deadline To Dec 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024, for the assessment year 2024-25.

CBDT Extends Tax Return Filing Deadline To Dec 15
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Tax authorities have extended the income tax return filing deadline by another 15 days to December 15 for the financial year 2023-24.

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024, for the assessment year 2024-25, an official order said. The income tax return filing deadline has been extended for taxpayers who have international transactions and are required to furnish reports under Section 92E.

New Delhi: Tax authorities have extended the income tax return filing deadline by another 15 days to December 15 for the financial year 2023-24.

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024, for the assessment year 2024-25, an official order said. The income tax return filing deadline has been extended for taxpayers who have international transactions and are required to furnish reports under Section 92E.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INCOME TAX RETURN FILING DEADLINEFINANCIAL YEAR 2023 24CENTRAL BOARD OF DIRECT TAXESTAX DEADLINE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.