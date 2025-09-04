ETV Bharat / business

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Beverages To Become Costlier With GST Rate Hiked To 40 pc

Fruit juice-based drinks (other than carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice) rates have been cut to 5 per cent.

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Beverages To Become Costlier With GST Rate Hiked To 40 pc
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 4, 2025 at 12:40 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Popular soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, along with other non-alcoholic beverages, will become costlier, with the GST Council on Wednesday approving a hike in tax rate on carbonated beverages to 40 per cent from 28 per cent at present.

As part of the reforms of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the council increased the rate on carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice to 40 per cent from 28 per cent.

The council also hiked the GST rate on caffeinated beverages to 40 per cent from 28 per cent. Other non-alcoholic beverages will also become costlier, as the GST rate on these items has been increased to 40 per cent from 18 per cent.

The GST council has also raised the rate on all goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured to 40 per cent from 28 per cent.

On the other hand, the rate on fruit pulp or fruit juice-based drinks (other than carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice) has been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Similarly, plant-based milk drinks, ready for direct consumption as beverages, will become cheaper with the GST rate being reduced to 5 per cent from 18 per cent earlier, while that of soya milk drinks has also been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Read more

  1. GST Council Unveils Two-Tier Tax Structure; Major Rate Cuts On Essentials, Insurance And Agri Goods
  2. GST Council Meet On Rate Reform Begins; TDP Supports, Opposition Bloc Seeks Revenue Protection

New Delhi: Popular soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, along with other non-alcoholic beverages, will become costlier, with the GST Council on Wednesday approving a hike in tax rate on carbonated beverages to 40 per cent from 28 per cent at present.

As part of the reforms of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the council increased the rate on carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice to 40 per cent from 28 per cent.

The council also hiked the GST rate on caffeinated beverages to 40 per cent from 28 per cent. Other non-alcoholic beverages will also become costlier, as the GST rate on these items has been increased to 40 per cent from 18 per cent.

The GST council has also raised the rate on all goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured to 40 per cent from 28 per cent.

On the other hand, the rate on fruit pulp or fruit juice-based drinks (other than carbonated beverages of fruit drink or carbonated beverages with fruit juice) has been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Similarly, plant-based milk drinks, ready for direct consumption as beverages, will become cheaper with the GST rate being reduced to 5 per cent from 18 per cent earlier, while that of soya milk drinks has also been cut to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Read more

  1. GST Council Unveils Two-Tier Tax Structure; Major Rate Cuts On Essentials, Insurance And Agri Goods
  2. GST Council Meet On Rate Reform Begins; TDP Supports, Opposition Bloc Seeks Revenue Protection

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COCA COLAGST COUNCILCARBONATED SOFT DRINKS COSTLIER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.