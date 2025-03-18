Capital Appreciation Outpaces Rental Income In Hyderabad Housing Markets: Report

Hyderabad: The latest report by real estate consultancy ANAROCK reveals that while house rents have increased across seven major cities in the country, house prices have risen at an even faster rate. The report highlights that hikes in rent have not kept pace with the surge in property prices.

According to the latest ANAROCK data, capital values in the top seven cities increased by a significant 128 per cent between 2021 and 2024, while rental values in many micro markets appreciated less than the overall capital value growth.

An analysis of the key micro markets showed that in major cities like Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad, average capital values rose higher than rental values between 2021 and 2024.

"On the other hand, localities in Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai saw the reverse trend where rental values appreciated more than capital values," Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK, said.

According to the report, Hyderabad’s Gachibowli and Hitech City areas have witnessed a significant spike in house prices, surpassing the growth in rents. In Hitech City, property prices rose by 62 per cent, while rents increased by 54 per cent. In Gachibowli, prices went up by 78 per cent, but rents climbed only 62 per cent.

ANAROCK identified Hyderabad, Noida, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as favourable zones for homebuyers anticipating capital appreciation. However, it suggested that investors aiming for higher rental yields should consider other cities like Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai, where rent growth has outpaced property prices.

The clear divergence between capital appreciation and rental growth in these areas indicates that homeownership is becoming more lucrative in key markets where property values are rising faster than rental yields. The real estate consultant said this suggests strong long-term returns for investors in cities like Noida, Hyderabad, and MMR, where capital appreciation outpaces rental growth.

"More than ever, investors must align their strategy along very location-specific lines. Those looking for long-term capital appreciation can target markets with high appreciation, while rental-focused investors should zero in on localities where rents are rising steadily. For homebuyers, it is extremely important to weigh property price trends against rental growth to understand if buying or renting makes more financial sense in each location," Puri said.