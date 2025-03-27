ETV Bharat / business

Canadian Prime Minister Carney Calls Trump's Auto Tariffs 'Direct Attack' On His Country

Unifor auto workers stand behind Liberal Leader Mark Carney as he speaks during a campaign stop at the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday ( AP )

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's auto tariffs are a "direct attack" on his country and that the trade war is hurting Americans, noting that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low. Trump said earlier Wednesday that he was placing 25% tariffs on auto imports and to underscore his intention, he stated, "This is permanent."

"This is a very direct attack," Carney responded. "We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country."

Carney said he needs to see the details of Trump's executive order before taking retaliatory measures. He called it unjustified and said he would leave the election campaign to go to Ottawa on Thursday to chair his special Cabinet committee on U.S. relations.

Carney earlier announced a CA$ 2 billion ($1.4 billion) "strategic response fund" that will protect Canadian auto jobs affected by Trump's tariffs. Autos are Canada's second largest export, and Carney noted that it employ 125,000 Canadians directly and almost another 500,000 in related industries. "Canada will be there for auto workers," he said.

Trump previously granted a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers. The president has plunged the U.S. into a global trade war — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its U.S consumer confidence index fell 7.2 points in March to 92.9, the fourth straight monthly decline and its lowest reading since January of 2021.

"His trade war is hurting American consumers and workers, and it will hurt more. I see that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low," Carney said earlier while campaigning in Windsor, Ontario, ahead of Canada's April 28 election. The tax hike on auto imports starting in April means automakers could face higher costs and lower sales.

Trump previously imposed 25% tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminum and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products — as well as all of America's trading partners — on April 2.

"He wants to break us so America can own us," Carney said. "And it will never ever happen because we just don't look out for ourselves we look out for each other."

Carney, a former two-time central banker, made the earlier comments while campaigning against the backdrop of the Ambassador Bridge, which is considered the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. It plays an especially important role in auto manufacturing.