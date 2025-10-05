CAIT Pegs Diwali Sales At Record Rs 4.75 Lakh Crore
Secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said this Diwali will not only illuminate homes but also brighten the fortunes of small traders, manufacturers, artisans, and service providers.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has projected that this year's Diwali festival sales are poised to cross a record Rs 4.75 lakh crore, marking the strongest festive season in the past decade.
As per CAIT’s estimate, the Diwali trade spans a wide range of sectors, and it is estimated that festival expenses may likely to be held to the tune of 13% for food & grocery, 3% for fruits & dry fruits, 4% for sweets & namkeen, 12% for textiles & garments, 4% for electrical items, 8% for electronic goods, 3% for builders hardware, 3% for home decor, 6% for cosmetics & personal care, 3% for utensils & kitchenware, 3% for pooja items, 2% for confectionery & bakery products, 4% for furnishing & furniture, 8% for gift items and 24% for miscellaneous goods including automobiles, toys, packaging, stationery, travel, and others.
CAIT secretary general and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reduction in GST rates and his clarion call for Swadeshi and 'Vocal for Local' have proved to be game changers for the trading community. "This Diwali will not only illuminate homes but also brighten the fortunes of small traders, manufacturers, artisans, and service providers across India," he added.
Diwali Markets imbued with the Swadeshi spirit can be gauged from bustling bazaars to modern malls, with traders witnessing strong footfall and consumer confidence. This year's festival reflects the true strength of Bharat's domestic economy, where purchasing power is seen across all income groups.
Traders say locally made Swadeshi goods have taken centre stage, with consumers consciously preferring indigenous products over imported ones, a trend that echoes the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
While millions of families are shopping within modest budgets of Rs 500 or less, there are also countless consumers spending thousands and even lakhs of rupees. This diversity of purchasing power underlines why Diwali remains the most vital trading period for the retail economy.
The ripple effect of Diwali is also energising the service sector as thousands of events, celebrations, and community gatherings across the country are creating booming business for hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, caterers, event managers, cab operators, decorators, musicians, and artists.
"The festival is not just about lighting lamps — it's about powering the entire economic ecosystem of Bharat. Diwali is a festival of trade, tradition, and trust," said Khandelwal.
He urged traders to continue promoting Swadeshi products and ensure that customers enjoy both value and authenticity in their festive purchases. "This Diwali, every rupee spent in India strengthens an Indian enterprise," he said, adding that the festival will mark a turning point for the domestic retail economy.
