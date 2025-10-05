ETV Bharat / business

CAIT Pegs Diwali Sales At Record Rs 4.75 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has projected that this year's Diwali festival sales are poised to cross a record Rs 4.75 lakh crore, marking the strongest festive season in the past decade.

As per CAIT’s estimate, the Diwali trade spans a wide range of sectors, and it is estimated that festival expenses may likely to be held to the tune of 13% for food & grocery, 3% for fruits & dry fruits, 4% for sweets & namkeen, 12% for textiles & garments, 4% for electrical items, 8% for electronic goods, 3% for builders hardware, 3% for home decor, 6% for cosmetics & personal care, 3% for utensils & kitchenware, 3% for pooja items, 2% for confectionery & bakery products, 4% for furnishing & furniture, 8% for gift items and 24% for miscellaneous goods including automobiles, toys, packaging, stationery, travel, and others.

CAIT secretary general and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reduction in GST rates and his clarion call for Swadeshi and 'Vocal for Local' have proved to be game changers for the trading community. "This Diwali will not only illuminate homes but also brighten the fortunes of small traders, manufacturers, artisans, and service providers across India," he added.

Diwali Markets imbued with the Swadeshi spirit can be gauged from bustling bazaars to modern malls, with traders witnessing strong footfall and consumer confidence. This year's festival reflects the true strength of Bharat's domestic economy, where purchasing power is seen across all income groups.

Traders say locally made Swadeshi goods have taken centre stage, with consumers consciously preferring indigenous products over imported ones, a trend that echoes the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.