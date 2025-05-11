ETV Bharat / business

CAIT National Conference To Deliberate On Defending Rs 140 Lakh Crore Retail Trade From E-Commerce Giants

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is conducting a National Conference on Friday (May 16) in New Delhi in a formal response to the alleged threat that e-commerce and quick-commerce companies have posed to India’s traditional retail sector.

The event will host more than 100 top trade leaders from different regions of the country and leading speakers, including former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

According to CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, the conference is being held to keep India’s retail trade, which is worth over Rs 140 lakh crore, from being captured by what he calls a “conspiracy”.

Participants will come from various backgrounds in the trading industry, including Swadeshi activists, MSMEs, transport organisations, consumers, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, farmers, and workers from rent-seeking and complaint-driven backgrounds, to develop ways to push back against what he calls the “malicious aims” of foreign-funded companies.