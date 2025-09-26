ETV Bharat / business

CAG Murthy Launches Website Of Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board

Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board aims at improving accessibility and transparency in government accounting standards.

CAG Murthy Launches Website Of Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board
File photo of K. Sanjay Murthy (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy on Friday launched the website of GASAB, aimed at improving accessibility and transparency in government accounting standards.

Addressing the 37th board meeting of the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB), he said that initiatives and the work of all the organised accounting services in GASAB reflect the commitment towards improving transparency in government accounting and the standard-setting process.

Murthy stated that the standard-setting work undertaken by GASAB is an exercise entailing multiple stakeholder interaction and feedback from subject matter experts.

The due process of GASAB envisages a well-laid-down process of the selection of topics and the preparation of standards through a robust and inclusive consultative process with members, stakeholders, including specialists and the public, he added.

Pivoted on good governance, fiscal prudence, efficiency, and transparency in public finances, GASAB plays a unique role as an apex advisory body in standardising the accounts of the Government(s) and enhancing transparency in its financial reporting to the various stakeholders.

Jayant Sinha, Deputy CAG (Government Accounts) and Chairman GASAB, said that GASAB was set up in 2002 under the aegis of the CAG with the objective of improving transparency in government accounting and financial reporting.

Pivoted on good governance, fiscal prudence, efficiency, and transparency in public finances, GASAB plays a unique role as an apex advisory body in standardising the accounts of the Government(s) and enhancing transparency in its financial reporting to the various stakeholders, the CAG Office said.

Also Read

Delhi CM Slams Previous AAP Govt Over CAG Report, Alleges Misuse Of Public Money For 'Free' Schemes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

K SANJAY MURTHYGASABGOVERNMENT ACCOUNTSCAG

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.