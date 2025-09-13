ETV Bharat / business

C-DOT Inks Pact With PNB To Boost Digital Banking Service And Accelerate IT Transformation

As per the terms of the MoU, C-DOT's goal is to provide a cache of telecom and IT solutions such as switching and routing technologies, wireless infrastructure, AI-enabled software applications, quantum communication and cybersecurity implementations. The focus is to build a strong, scalable and government-compliant digital backbone for the public sector bank to facilitate continuous delivery of banking services across all of India, especially in rural and underserved regions.

Senior officials of both the organisations attended the signing ceremony held at C-DOT Headquarters in New Delhi.

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a leading government Research and Development (R&D) institution under the Ministry of Communications, on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab National Bank (PNB), to accelerate the latter's technology transformation and modernise its IT infrastructure using secure and indigenous solutions.

Manish Agrawal, GM-IT, PNB, described the collaboration as a key milestone in the bank's modernisation efforts. "This strategic partnership with C-DOT marks a milestone in PNB's journey in IT transformation. Leveraging C-DOT's expertise, we will accelerate modernisation, enhance customer touchpoints, and deliver secure, seamless digital banking services across India. Together, we are creating a resilient, technology-driven, and customer-first banking ecosystem," he said.

CEO of C-DOT, Rajkumar Upadhyay, emphasised the broader vision behind the initiative. "We are excited about interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge transfer with Punjab National Bank as part of making Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality and providing secure, efficient and digitally inclusive financial services to citizens. This joint effort will demonstrate our joint commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusion and which is aligned with C-DOT's approach," he said.

The collaboration comes at time when the banking industry is experiencing rapid digital transformation driven by innovations such as UPI-based payments, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and IoT. By leveraging C-DOT's indigenous cutting-edge technologies, PNB is likely to enhance its cybersecurity architecture, secure digital transactions and streamline access to formal financial services for millions of citizens.

For C-DOT, this collaboration continues a forty-year mission of enabling India's telecom and digital revolution, including its important role in rural connectivity, the BharatNet project, and development of next-generation solutions for 4G/5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, disaster resiliency, and IoT. "Ongoing research into 6G use cases make C-DOT's focus aligned with India's vision to become a global leader in next-generation communications and digital innovation," said Upadhyay.

Those in attendace at the event include Manish Agrawal, GM- IT, Surendra Vishwakarma, GM, and Manish Sharma, DGM, while C-DOT was represented by its CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay, EVP1 Pankaj Kumar Dalela, EVP2 Shikha Srivastava, Registrar Rajeev Kumar, CFO Mahinder Singh, and other senior executives.