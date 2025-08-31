Buying Silver? Here's How to Check Purity with 3 Hallmark Signs

Bhopal: This festive season, silver will sparkle with a new guarantee. From September 1, hallmarking of silver jewellery—just like gold—will be rolled out across India, ensuring buyers can check purity with ease.

In Madhya Pradesh alone, around 350 jewellers across 36 districts have already registered to sell hallmarked silver. Each hallmarked piece will now carry three clear marks of authenticity:

BIS logo

Purity grade (e.g., 999 for 100% pure)

6-digit alphanumeric code

Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said hallmarking will help curb adulteration and build the same trust in silver that hallmarking brought to gold since its rollout in 2000.

“After hallmarking, shopkeepers won’t be able to sell adulterated jewellery. Consumers will have a written guarantee of purity,” says Navneet Agarwal, spokesperson for the Bhopal Sarafa Association.



Why did hallmarking start on silver?

There has always been a fascination with gold and silver in the country. For years, people have been using gold and silver jewellery, and it is also considered a safe investment. This is the reason why the consumption of gold and silver in the country is increasing every year.

According to the data, in the year 2024, the people of the country purchased 802.8 tonnes of gold. Silver purchases are also robust in the country. According to the report of The Silver Institute, the consumption of silver in the country in the year 2023 was about 10,000 tonnes." To ensure that people get pure silver and its jewellery, hallmarking has been started on silver after gold.



What is hallmarking?

Hallmarking means to certify the purity of the metal. After diamond, platinum, and gold, the Bureau of Indian Standards in the country has now started the system of hallmarking on silver. Hallmarked jewellery is of international standard. For this, the hallmark symbol and its prescribed number are marked on the jewellery, which guarantees 100 per cent purity. The system of hallmarking on gold jewellery in the country was started in the year 2000. In this, it is mandatory for registered jewellery to be hallmarked.



What will be the benefit for the common man?

With the implementation of hallmarking on silver, consumers will get several benefits. Bhopal Sarafa Association spokesperson Navneet Agarwal said, "The way people's confidence in its purity has increased after hallmarking on gold, similarly, on silver, people's trust will also increase.



Purity guaranteed

Hallmarking will also guarantee the purity of silver, ensuring that it is completely pure. After hallmarking, shopkeepers will not be able to sell adulterated silver jewellery.



Trust factor

After hallmarking, there will be a guarantee that the silver jewellery purchased is pure according to its grade. You will not have to trust only the shopkeeper's words.



Selling will also be easy

Hallmarking of silver jewellery will also make it easier to sell. While selling such jewellery, shopkeepers will not be able to say that it is adulterated.

According to Chitra Gupta, deputy director general of the Hallmark Department of the Bureau of Indian Standards, "Now, like gold, hallmarking has been arranged for silver as well. Now, 3 marks on silver jewellery will tell its purity. First of all, it will have the BIS logo. After this, silver will be written on it. After this, its grade will be written, which will tell how pure it is, and after this, a 6-digit alphanumeric code will also be written. However, it will still be voluntary in the country."

Mohammad Rizwan, director of the Bhopal Branch Office of Bureau of Indian Standards, said, "As many as 350 jewellers from 36 cities have registered for hallmarking to sell hallmarked silver jewellery in Madhya Pradesh. This number is continuously increasing. An online option has been given for registration. At the same time, 3616 gold jewellers are registered in 36 districts of the state."



Earn profit by buying silver on paper

On the other hand, after gold, the prices of silver are also rising in the country. Aditya Manya Jain, CEO and investment advisor of Kalpataru Multiplier Limited, said, "The way the prices of silver are increasing after gold shows the trend of its strong demand. The Silver Institute report shows that silverware fabrication is being used the most in India in the world."

That is, apart from jewellery, the consumption of silver has increased in many sectors like electricals and electronics. This is the reason why its prices have also increased. Therefore, its prices are expected to increase further in the coming years.

Aditya Manya Jain said, "If you want to invest in silver, then it is not necessary to buy silver for this. Silver can also be invested in through the stock market. There are many instruments, like ETFs in the stock market, through which you can invest in it. Silver ETFs have given up to 32 per cent return in one year. It can be bought like shares. These are registered in the stock market. In this type of investment, it can be sold whenever you want. There is neither a jewellery charge on it nor is there a hassle of keeping it safe."

