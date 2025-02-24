Burhanpur Turmeric Gains Global Recognition With Major Russia Order: Here Is What Makes It Special

Burhanpur: After the success of its banana exports, Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur has now made headlines for its high-quality turmeric. The district’s turmeric recently gained international recognition at the Namaste Bharat exhibition, where two Russian companies were highly impressed by its superior curcumin content. As a result, they placed an order for 20 tonnes of turmeric powder for export to Russia.

Burhanpur's Turmeric: A Powerhouse of Antioxidants

Turmeric is being harvested from a field. (ETV Bharat)

The Russian companies discovered that Burhanpur's turmeric contains 3.2% curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound known for its numerous health benefits. Impressed by its quality, they promptly took 80 kg of turmeric powder as a sample before finalizing their bulk order. The shipment will soon be transported to Russia via container or sea route. Additionally, an agreement has been signed between the Russian firms and Burhanpur’s farmers through the Horticulture Department.

A Golden Opportunity for Farmers

A farmer in a turmeric field (ETV Bharat)

Burhanpur district cultivates the Salem variety of turmeric across approximately 4,500 hectares of land, directly supporting 1,680 farmers and indirectly benefiting over 3,000 people. Until now, farmers primarily sold their produce in the Sangli market in Maharashtra, but this international breakthrough is set to significantly boost their income and improve their economic conditions.

Sunil Mahajan, a farmer from Loni, a border village in Maharashtra, expressed optimism about this development, saying,

"This achievement will expand turmeric cultivation in our region. Farmers will no longer have to rely solely on the Sangli market, as they can now access international buyers through the Horticulture Department. This could potentially double their income."

Why is Burhanpur's Turmeric Special?

Burhanpur’s bananas were already included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "One District, One Product" (ODOP) initiative, and now turmeric has also been recognized under the program. Lab tests conducted in Russia confirmed the turmeric’s high curcumin content of 3.2%, making it highly desirable in global markets.

What is Curcumin?

Curcumin is a bioactive compound that gives turmeric its distinct yellow colour. It belongs to the polyphenolic compound group, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, and enhancing brain function. While widely used as a spice in Indian cuisine, turmeric also holds an essential place in traditional Asian medicine.

Future Export Plans

The turmeric crop is ready for harvest. (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, Raju Badwaya, stated, "During the Namaste Bharat exhibition, Russian buyers not only appreciated turmeric powder but also showed interest in raw turmeric. As a result, an MoU has been signed, and 20 tonnes of turmeric will soon be shipped to Russia. In the future, we are also planning to export banana powder."

With this international breakthrough, Burhanpur's turmeric is set to gain a strong foothold in global markets, bringing prosperity to local farmers and expanding export opportunities for the district.

