Budget: Decoding India’s Income Tax Deductions And Exemptions

New Delhi: India’s Income Tax Act is a fairly complex law as it offers not only two regimes to calculate a taxpayer's liability to pay income tax under the old income tax regime and also the new income tax regime but it also offers several deductions, exemptions and a standard deduction that can be availed by taxpayers as per their income and investment behaviour to bring down their tax payment liability.

The new income tax regime, which was announced by the government in the 2020 budget, was aimed at reducing the number of deductions and exemptions available to taxpayers. It was aimed at reducing the complexity and making it simple to administer and collect the tax.

The government also amended the provisions of Section 115-BAC vide the Finance Act of 2023 to make the new tax regime the default tax regime from FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25). As such the new income tax regime has become the default tax regime for assesses being an Individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), and Association of Persons (AOP), excluding cooperative societies, and Artificial Juridical Person.

Though the new tax regime has become the default regime from the current assessment year, an eligible taxpayer has the option to opt out of the new tax regime and choose to be taxed under the old tax regime. The old tax regime refers to the system of income tax calculation and slabs that existed before the introduction of the new tax regime. In the old tax regime, taxpayers have the option to claim various tax deductions and exemptions.

Standard Deduction

A standard deduction of Rs 50,000 is available to taxpayers both under the old tax regime and new tax regime. It is being seen as a huge relief for middle-class taxpayers as an amount of Rs 50,000 is straightaway deducted from taxable income without any conditions.

Deductions available under the old tax regime

There are certain investments, payments and incomes on which a taxpayer can avail tax benefit under Section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act of 1961. For example deduction from Income from House Property on interest paid on housing loan and housing improvement loan.

In the case of self-occupied property, the upper limit for deduction of interest paid on housing loan is Rs two lakh in a financial year. However, this deduction is not available for a taxpayer who opts for the New Tax Regime. It is applicable on loans taken after April 1, 1999. If the owner lets out the property then he or she can claim the deduction of the actual interest paid on the housing loan without any limit. In this case, there is also no requirement for the housing loan to be of after April 1, 1999 and this option is available for loans borrowed anytime in the past.

Deductions under Section 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD(1)

Under these sections, a taxpayer can avail a combined deduction of upto Rs 1.5 lakh from income in a financial year. Section 80C covers the payments made to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Premiums, Provident Fund, Subscription to certain equity shares, Tuition Fees, National Savings Certificate, Housing Loan Principal and some other items.

While Section 80CCC covers the payments made towards the annuity plan of LIC or other insurer towards Pension Scheme, Section 80CCD(1) allows deductions for payments made to the Pension Scheme of Central Government.