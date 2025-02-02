'Budget By The People, For The People...PM Put Me On Specific Assignment': FM Sitharaman Day After Announcing Tax Bonanza

New Delhi: Day after presenting a middle-class friendly budget for 2025-26 fiscal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday paraphrased Abraham Lincoln, described the Union Budget as "by the people, for the people, of the people", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully behind the idea to cut taxes but it took time to convince the bureaucrats.

"We have heard the voice of middle class" who had been complaining about their aspirations not being met despite being honest taxpayers, she told PTI in an interview.

Sitharaman used the famous words by former US President Abraham Lincoln who, during his Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863, called 'democracy' as a “government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

The Finance Minister said her ministry since the July 2024 Budget was getting ready to get the new Income Tax Act ready. "There are a couple of things, which have been in the works for some time. One is the thought that the direct tax should be made simple and that it should be easy for compliance, and... Income Tax Act will have to be a lot simpler. So that work, as announced in the July 2024 Budget, within six months we were getting ourselves ready, to get the new income tax act ready," the FM said.

She said in the process, the emphasis was more towards simplifying the language, reducing the compliance burden, and also making it (the new Income Tax Act which will be introduced in parliament in the ongoing Budget session) more user-friendly.

"The voice which came wherever I travelled was 'we are proud taxpayers, we are honest taxpayers, we want to be continuing to serve the country by being good taxpayers. But would you think about the kind of things you can do for us?' And so, I had this discussion with the honourable PM, who put me on this specific assignment to 'see what you can come up with', and therefore we did a bit of work within the ministry and briefed the PM on what it is before us, and guided by him, we have come up with this...," Sitharaman said.

Asked about the narrow base of taxpayers in India, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "I think many people who are just outside of the fringe should be nudged to come in. Those who have never been taxpayers or who have now reached that level of income, or even those who have avoided tax, will all have to be brought in. So, that is certainly a task before us. We will have to make sure that people understand the role of paying tax and bring them onboard."

"That (reducing taxes) is the first step towards the new tax bill I would think, because that is what I emphasized earlier that we didn't wait for the new tax bill to carry this rate reduction. This was something we meant anyway, so we brought it on. The new regime has certainly always shown that rates will have to be brought down steadily, and this time we have made it smoother; the tax slabs are also flowing smoothly from one to another, and the rates are also very predictably in multiples of five..." she added.