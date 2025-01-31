Budget 2025-26: What India’s Drone Industry Expects From Government?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, India's drone industry is demanding greater financial assistance and policy support measures to develop indigenous production, minimise importation and enhance the country's leadership position in drone technology.

Industry leaders have called for expansion of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, tax benefits and more efforts to make capital available in order to increase the growth rate of the sector.

The first PLI scheme for the drones was launched on September 2021 with an outlay of three years of Rs 120 crore. It aimed to promote drone production, component manufacture and software development. However, stakeholders currently report that a much higher allocation has been needed to fuel this industry in its entirety.

Increased PLI Outlay and Tax Benefits

Chirag Sharma, CEO and Founder of Drone Destination, emphasised the need for greater financial support to make drone technology more accessible. “We expect the upcoming Budget to bring tax incentives or waivers on drone sales and services (like EV) to help develop accessible and affordable tech for both rural and urban masses. The government should also lay out a comprehensive Budget for more schemes like Namo Drone Didi, particularly in infrastructure, insurance, skill development, and security, to push for diversification in drone adoption,” he said.

Sharma also recommended enhancing the PLI allocation in the range of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore. Such investment would make India's Make in India initiative stronger since drones and its components are going to be manufactured locally.

Focus on R&D, Manufacturing, and Priority Lending

Similar demands have also been echoed by the Drone Federation of India, representing over 200 manufacturers and 350 service providers. DFI President Smit Shah has put forward three demands before the government:

Separate R&D fund for innovation in drone components with an aim at indigenisation to reduce dependency on imports. Revision of PLI scheme in the interest of stronger domestic manufacturing and more investment inflows. Focus on priority lending to the drone segment since huge infrastructure and machinery requires enormous capital outlays.

"The size of working capital for plant and machinery is significant. Priority loans and lending facilities are needed to meet this financial requirement of drones, aerospace, and defence segments," Shah said.

Enhancement of Indigenisation and Scale Up Drone

Enhance security, foster self-reliance - Another demand that has been making waves in the industry is restricting import of crucial components of a drone from neighboring countries sharing borders with India. Stakes in increasing adoption in governance, security, disaster response and monitoring infrastructure are also part of their recommendations.

Incentives are likely to be made broader in terms of the scope of the PLI scheme by the government that would promote not only the manufacturing of drones but also leasing and software development. The industry wants to cut imports that account for 50-60 percent of its present dependence to achieve at least 30% localisation.

Road to Global Drone Hub

India has announced to become a world drone hub by 2030. According to industry players, huge investment in research and development, effective legislation and proper infrastructure would have to be built for that goal to materialise.

As Budget 2025-26 nears, the drone industry is hopeful for strong policy interventions that will accelerate innovation, boost domestic production and solidify India’s position as a key player in the global UAV market.