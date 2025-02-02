ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2025 And Foreign Direct Investment: Revamped BIT, FDI Limit In Insurance Sector Increased To 100 Percent

New Delhi: The central government will revamp the existing model of Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT) to make it more investor-friendly, Union Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her Budget 2025-26 speech in Parliament on Saturday.

She said that as proposed in the Interim Budget, India signed Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT) with two countries in 2024. "To encourage sustained foreign investment and in the spirit of ‘first develop India’, the current model BIT will be revamped and made more investor-friendly," the FM said.

She also proposed to increase the foreign investment limit to 100 per cent in the insurance sector as part of new-generation financial sector reforms. The FM said the FDI limit for the insurance sector will be raised from 74 to 100 per cent.

"This enhanced limit will be available for those companies which invest the entire premium in India. The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified," she said.

To enhance the FDI limit, the government will have to bring amendments to the Insurance Act 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act 1999. Speaking to the media after the Budget presentation, she said the draft Bill is also going to simplify certain procedures and rules.

The draft Bill will be tabled in Parliament soon, she added. The Insurance Act 1938 serves as the principal Act to provide the legislative framework for insurance in India.

It provides the framework for the functioning of insurance businesses and regulates the relationship between an insurer, its policyholders, shareholders and the regulator -- Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). The entry of more players in the sector would not only push penetration but result in greater job creation across the country.