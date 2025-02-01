ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Modified UDAN Scheme To Improve Regional Connectivity To 120 New Destinations

The announcement was made by Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025 speech. The scheme would include 120 destinations in the country.

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Modified UDAN Scheme To Improve Regional Connectivity To 120 New Destinations
Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Modified UDAN Scheme To Improve Regional Connectivity To 120 New Destinations (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed a modified 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme to be launched to improve the regional connectivity in the country. The announcement was made by her in the Union Budget 2025 speech. She said the scheme would include 120 destinations in the country.

“The UDAN scheme has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel. The scheme has connected 88 ports and airports and operationalised 698 routes,” she said.

The finance minister added that a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. She said the inspiration for this comes from the past successes of the scheme.

According to Sitharaman, the scheme would also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly aspirational and northeast regional districts. “Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar. This will be in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and the Brownfield Airport in Bihta, Bihar.”

Background

The central government launched the UDAN scheme in 2016 to encourage indigenous and original equipment manufacturers in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. The Economic Survey 2024-25 shows that new airports and regional air connectivity have been greatly improved under the UDAN scheme.

Previously, 619 routes connecting 88 airports were launched under the UDAN scheme. These include two water airports and 13 heliports. The cargo handling capacity of airports is gradually increasing, reaching 8 million tonnes by FY2024. The Economic Survey said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has planned a capital expenditure of over Rs 91,000 crore, including MRO, from FY2019-20 to FY2024-25.

Read More

  1. India’s First ‘Affordable' Airport Food Outlet Records 900 Daily Footfall In First Month
  2. Government Extends UDAN Scheme For Another Decade To Boost Air Connectivity: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed a modified 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme to be launched to improve the regional connectivity in the country. The announcement was made by her in the Union Budget 2025 speech. She said the scheme would include 120 destinations in the country.

“The UDAN scheme has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel. The scheme has connected 88 ports and airports and operationalised 698 routes,” she said.

The finance minister added that a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. She said the inspiration for this comes from the past successes of the scheme.

According to Sitharaman, the scheme would also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly aspirational and northeast regional districts. “Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar. This will be in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and the Brownfield Airport in Bihta, Bihar.”

Background

The central government launched the UDAN scheme in 2016 to encourage indigenous and original equipment manufacturers in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. The Economic Survey 2024-25 shows that new airports and regional air connectivity have been greatly improved under the UDAN scheme.

Previously, 619 routes connecting 88 airports were launched under the UDAN scheme. These include two water airports and 13 heliports. The cargo handling capacity of airports is gradually increasing, reaching 8 million tonnes by FY2024. The Economic Survey said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has planned a capital expenditure of over Rs 91,000 crore, including MRO, from FY2019-20 to FY2024-25.

Read More

  1. India’s First ‘Affordable' Airport Food Outlet Records 900 Daily Footfall In First Month
  2. Government Extends UDAN Scheme For Another Decade To Boost Air Connectivity: Civil Aviation Minister

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UDAN SCHEMEBUDGET 2025NIRMALA SITHARAMANMODIFIED UDAN SCHEME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.