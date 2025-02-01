Budget 2025: Govt Proposes ID Cards For Gig Workers, UPI-Linked Credit Cards For Street Vendors

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on Saturday, announced that the government will provide identity cards to gig workers on online platforms. They will also be registered on the e-Shram portal and provided access to healthcare via a social security scheme.
Sitharaman also announced a revamp of the PM SVANidhi scheme to include enhanced loans from banks, UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit, and capacity-building support. It is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors.
Sitharaman, in her speech, claimed that PM SVANidhi has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from the high-interest information sector loans, the minister said.
Benefits to around 1 crore gig workers
"Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the new age services economy. Recognising their contribution, our government will arrange for their identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal," she said, adding that the scheme will benefit 1 crore gig workers.
As part of the socio-economic upliftment, such workers will be provided healthcare facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Sitharaman added that the measure is likely to assist nearly one crore workers.
Earlier, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued an advisory to aggregators, directing them to register themselves as well as platform workers engaged with them on the e-Shram portal.
Dinker Vashisht, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Swiggy, called the announcement "encouraging" and said that the centre’s decision to cover gig workers under health insurance through the PM Aarogya Yojana is a worthy one, though more details are awaited.
"Swiggy and several other platforms have been providing health and other forms of insurance to our delivery partners for the past several years under terms that align with some of the best international practices. We will await further details to understand how insurance can continue to be best provided while ensuring the interests of our delivery partners are well served," Vashisht said in a statement.
Union Budget 2025
The Budget 2025 marks the eighth budget presentation for Nirmala Sitharaman. It included reforms in six domains, including taxation, urban development, power sector, financial sector, mining, and regulatory reforms.
Major announcements were made across sectors, which include cess and tariffs, infrastructure, nuclear energy, MSMEs, agriculture, leather and footwear industry, aviation, and taxation. The minister announced no income tax for salaries up to Rs 12 Lakh under the new regime. The government will announce a new income tax bill next week.
Also read: Govt Announces Rs 20,000 Cr Nuclear Energy Mission, Aims For 100GW Nuclear Energy by 2047