Govt Increases Culture Budget By Rs 100 Crore; Focus On Arts And Heritage

Out of the total outlay of Rs 3,360.96 crore, the Archaeological Survey of India has been allocated a major chunk of Rs 1,278.49 crore.

Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, near Warangal, Telangana
Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, near Warangal (ANI)
Published : Feb 2, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

New Delhi: In the union budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Centre has increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Culture for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a total outlay of Rs 3,360.96 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 3,260.93 crore in the current fiscal.

Out of the total budgetary allocation to the Culture Ministry, a major chunk has been given to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been allocated Rs 1,278.49 crore against Rs 1273.91 crore allocated in 2024-25 which was revised to Rs 1191.99 crore.

The ASI is the agency entrusted with the task of the preservation, conservation, and development of 3,693 centrally protected monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage sites.

While continuing support to cultural development, the government has significantly reduced funding for organising events to mark centenaries and anniversaries.

In the culture budget, the allocation for the commemorations has been slashed from Rs 110 crore in 2024-25 to just Rs 35 crore in 2025-26.

However, key celebrations such as the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the 75th anniversary of Constitution Day, and the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar will still be observed with government support.

Funds for international cultural collaborations have also been slashed from Rs 10.50 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 4.65 crore in 2025-26.

Apart from ASI, the government has allocated Rs 156.55 crore for national libraries and archives, ensuring the maintenance of historical records and documents.

Of this allocation, museums such as the National Museum and the National Gallery of Modern Art will receive Rs 126.63 crore to enhance cultural preservation efforts.

Likewise, the Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana (KSVY), a flagship scheme promoting Indian arts and artists, has been allocated Rs 198.50 crore in the budget 2025-26.

In a significant boost for the preservation of ancient scripts, the National Mission for Manuscripts has been allocated Rs 60 crore, a substantial increase from previous years, while Rs 22.46 crore has been designated for the National Mission on Cultural Mapping, which aims to consolidate cultural activities under a unified digital platform.

Continuing its support to autonomous cultural institutions such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, National School of Drama, and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the government has allocated a cumulative Rs 411.42 crore to the bodies.

Likewise, museums, including the Victoria Memorial and Indian Museum, have been granted Rs 379.58 crore to enhance their exhibits and outreach programmes.

