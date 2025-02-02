ETV Bharat / business

Govt Increases Culture Budget By Rs 100 Crore; Focus On Arts And Heritage

New Delhi: In the union budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Centre has increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Culture for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a total outlay of Rs 3,360.96 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 3,260.93 crore in the current fiscal.

Out of the total budgetary allocation to the Culture Ministry, a major chunk has been given to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been allocated Rs 1,278.49 crore against Rs 1273.91 crore allocated in 2024-25 which was revised to Rs 1191.99 crore.

Dholavira, a Harappan-era city and a World Heritage Site (WHS) by the UNESCO heritage committee, at Khadirbet, in Kutch (ANI)

The ASI is the agency entrusted with the task of the preservation, conservation, and development of 3,693 centrally protected monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage sites.

While continuing support to cultural development, the government has significantly reduced funding for organising events to mark centenaries and anniversaries.

A view of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site is known all over the world for its fascinating journey through the hills of the Himalayas, in Maligaon (ANI)

In the culture budget, the allocation for the commemorations has been slashed from Rs 110 crore in 2024-25 to just Rs 35 crore in 2025-26.