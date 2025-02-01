Budget 2025: Govt Announces ₹2 Crore Loans For Skill Development for SC/ST Women Entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025-26 Union Budget. Among the most notable announcements was a new scheme to benefit women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI, told ETV Bharat, "It's very important for the economy that we promote women's employment. Women's employment is at 40% as of now, how do we take it to 70%? I think the government has been focusing on women and their employability in the last two years through its budget. This is a continuation of that, and it’s a good step."

Naina Lal Kidwai, former President of FICCI, highlighted the challenges women face in accessing credit. She told ETV Bharat, "Anything that enables women to become entrepreneurs is crucial, and credit has always been a concern. Women often express that they face discrimination when they approach institutions for loans. So, anything that helps—whether it’s credit enhancement or government-backed schemes, can make a big difference."

She also pointed out the stress in the microfinance sector, saying "Women have been the biggest beneficiaries of microfinance through self-help groups. However, stress in this sector has led to a pullback in lending, especially in areas where women relied on these loans. How we replace that support and help them repay their loans is critical for livelihood creation."

Referring to the budget’s focus on rural employment and handicrafts, she added, "For example, the government's focus on handicrafts will help women in the microfinance sector. It will enable them to participate in the handicraft industry, generate income, and repay their loans. Similarly, any initiative that supports rural employment benefits women directly."

On startups and MSMEs, Kidwai welcomed the government's decision to extend the startup scheme for five years. "Extending the startup scheme, which was set to end this year, is a great move. It will support both men and women entrepreneurs. But more importantly, the Prime Minister’s emphasis on a women-led development model ensures that multiple small and big policies align to support this vision," she said.

Key Highlights of the Announcement:

1. New Scheme for 5 Lakh Women from SC and ST Communities

The budget adds to the woman empowerment initiatives with the introduction of a new scheme aimed at supporting five lakh women from SC and ST communities. Facilities and assistance will be made available to these women to help them set up and scale businesses of their own. This is also in line with the government's objectives of addressing the socio-economic chasms that exist and especially empowering women from the darker faces of history.

2. Term Loans of up to ₹2 Crore over Five Years

The other main focus of this initiative is with respect to funding. Over the next five years, women entrepreneurs with the requisite background will be eligible to avail term loans of up to ₹2 crores which the government plans to disburse under this scheme. These loans are aimed at helping women start or scale their businesses, providing them with the capital necessary to enter the marketplace and compete effectively. This financial support will significantly alleviate the challenges many women face in accessing credit, particularly those from marginalised communities.

3. Lessons from the Standup India Scheme

The new scheme will incorporate lessons learned from the government’s previous successful Standup India Scheme, which aimed at supporting SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs. By leveraging the successes and addressing the challenges faced during the implementation of the Standup India Scheme, the government plans to refine its approach and ensure that this new initiative has the maximum impact on beneficiaries. This approach ensures that the mistakes from past initiatives are avoided and more women are able to benefit from the scheme.

4. Focus on Online Capacity Building and Entrepreneurial Skill Development

The budget also places a significant emphasis on online capacity building for entrepreneurship. The scheme will include digital training programs designed to equip women with the skills necessary to navigate the modern business landscape. Additionally, the government will organise entrepreneurial skill workshops, where women can gain hands-on experience and learn practical aspects of running a business. These workshops will cover a range of topics, from business management and financial planning to marketing strategies and customer engagement.