ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2025-26: Will FM Sitharaman Offer Income Tax Concessions To Boost Consumption?

By Krishnanand

New Delhi: There is a growing demand to expand the income tax relief to middle-class and salaried people in this year’s budget. There are several ways to achieve this. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can increase the basic exemption limit, tweak tax slabs, create new slabs for income tax rates or she can increase the rebate as was done by Piyush Goyal in the interim budget for FY 2019-20 when he afforded the relief to middle class without breaking the convention of an election year budget.

The middle class has been hoping for some relief for the last several years and demanding that income tax slabs and structure be tweaked in a manner that leaves more disposable income in the hands of a vast majority of salaried Indian-class taxpayers. However, according to reports, this time the government is seriously considering giving some relief to the middle class to boost consumption as the country’s economic growth rate plunged to a nearly four-year low in the second quarter of this fiscal (July-September 2024 period).

Though the economic growth rate was expected to decline in the second quarter, the sharp decline surprised the experts. Moreover, according to the first advance estimates of the economic growth for the current financial year suggest that the annual GDP growth rate would also hit a four-year low this time.

These two developments may prompt the government to tweak the income tax rate in such a way that leaves more disposable income in the hands of the middle class which is a big buyer of white goods and fast-moving consumer goods.

Income Tax Slabs and Rates under the Old Tax Regime?

Under the old tax regime, the income tax rate for individuals below 60 years and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), there is no tax on income up to Rs 2,50,000. Income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 3,00,000 is taxed at 5%, and income between Rs 3,00,001 and Rs 5,00,000 is also taxed at 5%. But for income between Rs 5,00,001 and Rs 10,00,000, the tax rate is 20%. Finally, income exceeding Rs 10,00,001 in a financial year is subject to a 30% tax rate.

Income up to Rs 2,50,000: Nil tax.

Income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 3,00,000: 5% tax.

Income between Rs 3,00,001 and Rs 5,00,000: 5% tax.

Income between Rs 5,00,001 and Rs 10,00,000: 20% tax.

Income above Rs 10,00,001: 30% tax.

Cess and surcharges are also applicable. Moreover, these tax slabs are only available to resident Indians.

Income Tax Slabs and Rates under the New Tax Regime:

The new tax regime is the default option for all taxpayers. If you prefer the old tax regime, you must specifically choose it by filing Form 10-IEA. Everyone, regardless of age, now has a basic exemption limit of Rs. 3 lakhs under the new tax regime. A significant benefit is the rebate under Section 87A. If a taxpayer’s income is up to Rs. 7 lakhs, then he or she will have to pay no tax.