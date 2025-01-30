Budget 2025-26: Will FM Sitharaman Offer Income Tax Concessions To Boost Consumption?

By Krishnanand
New Delhi: There is a growing demand to expand the income tax relief to middle-class and salaried people in this year’s budget. There are several ways to achieve this. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can increase the basic exemption limit, tweak tax slabs, create new slabs for income tax rates or she can increase the rebate as was done by Piyush Goyal in the interim budget for FY 2019-20 when he afforded the relief to middle class without breaking the convention of an election year budget.
The middle class has been hoping for some relief for the last several years and demanding that income tax slabs and structure be tweaked in a manner that leaves more disposable income in the hands of a vast majority of salaried Indian-class taxpayers. However, according to reports, this time the government is seriously considering giving some relief to the middle class to boost consumption as the country’s economic growth rate plunged to a nearly four-year low in the second quarter of this fiscal (July-September 2024 period).
Though the economic growth rate was expected to decline in the second quarter, the sharp decline surprised the experts. Moreover, according to the first advance estimates of the economic growth for the current financial year suggest that the annual GDP growth rate would also hit a four-year low this time.
These two developments may prompt the government to tweak the income tax rate in such a way that leaves more disposable income in the hands of the middle class which is a big buyer of white goods and fast-moving consumer goods.
Income Tax Slabs and Rates under the Old Tax Regime?
Under the old tax regime, the income tax rate for individuals below 60 years and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), there is no tax on income up to Rs 2,50,000. Income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 3,00,000 is taxed at 5%, and income between Rs 3,00,001 and Rs 5,00,000 is also taxed at 5%. But for income between Rs 5,00,001 and Rs 10,00,000, the tax rate is 20%. Finally, income exceeding Rs 10,00,001 in a financial year is subject to a 30% tax rate.
Income up to Rs 2,50,000: Nil tax.
Income between Rs 2,50,001 and Rs 3,00,000: 5% tax.
Income between Rs 3,00,001 and Rs 5,00,000: 5% tax.
Income between Rs 5,00,001 and Rs 10,00,000: 20% tax.
Income above Rs 10,00,001: 30% tax.
Cess and surcharges are also applicable. Moreover, these tax slabs are only available to resident Indians.
Income Tax Slabs and Rates under the New Tax Regime:
The new tax regime is the default option for all taxpayers. If you prefer the old tax regime, you must specifically choose it by filing Form 10-IEA. Everyone, regardless of age, now has a basic exemption limit of Rs. 3 lakhs under the new tax regime. A significant benefit is the rebate under Section 87A. If a taxpayer’s income is up to Rs. 7 lakhs, then he or she will have to pay no tax.
The maximum surcharge rate under the new regime is 25%, which is lower than the 37% in the old regime.
Income Tax Slabs and Rates for FY 2024-25
Under the new income tax regime, income tax for individuals with an income up to Rs 3,00,000, there is no tax liability. Income between Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 7,00,000 is taxed at a rate of 5%. The tax rate increases to 10% for income between Rs 7,00,000 and Rs 10,00,000. Individuals earning between Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 12,00,000 will be taxed at 15%. For income between Rs 12,00,000 and Rs 15,00,000, the tax rate is 20%. Finally, income exceeding Rs 15,00,000 is subject to a 30% tax rate.
Here is a slab-wise income tax rate break-up under the new regime:
Income Slab: Up to Rs 3,00,000 Tax Rate: NIL
Income Slab: Rs 3,00,000 - Rs 7,00,000: Tax Rate: 5%
Income Slab: Rs 7,00,000 - Rs 10,00,000: Tax Rate: 10%
Income Slab: Rs 10,00,000 - Rs 12,00,000: Tax Rate: 15%
Income Slab: Rs 12,00,000 - Rs 15,00,000: Tax Rate: 20%
Income Slab: Above Rs 15,00,000: Tax Rate: 30%.
Options before the government
There are several options before the finance minister to extend income tax relief to a large number of middle-class and salaried taxpayers in this budget.
One of the much-discussed and debated options is that the government should make income up to Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, completely tax-free under both old and new tax regimes.
However, this may not be an attractive option as the income taxpayer under the new tax regime is not required to pay income tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh in a year by utilizing the rebate under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act of 1961 if the income is chargeable under sub-section 1-A of Section 115BAC of the Act.
This limit of availing the rebate of Rs 12,500 as per Section 87A of the Income Tax Act is Rs 5 lakh for the taxpayer filing income tax returns under the old tax regime.