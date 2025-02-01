ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2025-26: Govt Earmarks Rs 300 Crore For Modernisation Of Prisons

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs 300 crore for the modernisation of prisons during the next financial year, the same as the current fiscal but which was later revised to Rs 75 crore.

According to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the provision is for the "expenditure on modernisation of prisons". In the 2024-25 fiscal, the government had initially made a provision of Rs 300 crore for prison modernisation, but it was later revised to Rs 75 crore.

A sum of Rs 86.95 crore was given for the modernisation of prisons during 2023-24. According to the Union Home Ministry, it attaches high importance to efficient prison management and correctional administration due to the significance of prisons in the criminal justice system.

In May 2023, the Home Ministry had ﬁnalised a comprehensive 'Model Prisons Act' with provisions regarding the establishment and management of high-security jails, open jails and "protecting the society from the criminal activities of hardened criminals and habitual offenders" among others.