Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Rs 26,000 Crore Bonanza for BJP Ally JDU-Ruled Bihar

Patna (Bihar): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an allocation of Rs 26,000 crores in the central budget for major projects in Bihar, amidst the ongoing debate over special category status for the state. The funds will support industrial growth in Gaya and the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre.

Gaya, especially Bodhgaya, has been attracting tourists from across the world. Bodhgaya is also known as the place where Gautam Budha attained enlightenment. The place was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. Adjacent to Gaya is Nalanda, another major tourist spot in the state. Nalanda University has been a major attraction for scholars from across the world.

Info Graphic for Budget allocations for Bihar (ETV Bharat)

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced support for the growth of Nalanda as a tourist centre. The Centre also assured support for the Nalanda University.

Furthermore, the budget allocation also includes funds for constructing new airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure, as well as upgrading road connectivity with projects like the Patna-Purnia expressway and the Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway. This announcement may help address Bihar's demand for special category status and support the state's growth. This move is also seen as a major step ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

Additionally, Rs. 21,000 crores have been allocated for power projects. There will be construction of a 2400 MW power plant in Pirpainti. Besides, there is also assurance to support Bihar with additional funds through capital investments. The floods in the Kosi region are to be tackled through surveys, there is also a plan to build flood control structures with financial assistance of Rs. 11, 500 crores.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was satisfied with the Union Budget. "We were demanding help for special state or special rights. The Center is helping us. We are satisfied with this budget. We have been working since 2005. What was the condition of Bihar (then)? We worked in every field, from roads to schools," Bihar Chief Minister said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Bihar for allocating special funds to the state. He said Rs 26,000 crore was allotted only for road construction.

"The Centre will continue to provide financial help for the development works of Bihar in future also," added Samrat Chaudhary.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This budget will further strengthen India's path to becoming a developed India. The comprehensive roadmap made in it for employment is commendable. Especially the concern shown for Bihar. Bihar's development is linked with the country's development."



