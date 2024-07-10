ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2024-25: Focus To Remain On Four Core Groups

New Delhi: When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the Union Budget later this month, it will be the 7th Union Budget to be presented by her and the first budget in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just ahead of Lok Sabha elections, she presented the Interim Budget, or a vote of account, where the government takes Parliament’s approval for incurring government expenditure for the next two to three months so that a regular budget can be presented after the formation of a new Lok Sabha.

However, since it is the governance in continuity, so no major change is expected in the government policy and its focus is expected to remain on the four pillars – poor people, farmers, women and youth as was the case with the Interim budget.

In her budget speech, the finance minister had said that the needs of these four groups, their aspirations, and their welfare are the highest priority for the government.

"The country progresses when they progress. All four require and receive government support in their quest to better their lives. Their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward," she had said.

Reaching Out To Poor

In the wake of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic, which killed over 5.33 lakh people in India, the government started the world’s largest free food distribution programme for over 55 per cent of the country’s population. The PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana which was started in March 2020 has been extended till the end of 2028.

It led to a major expenditure of the Union government as the allocation for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the nodal ministry for the scheme, has gone up considerably since the launch of the scheme.

For example, the food subsidy bill for the FY 2019-20, before the outbreak of Covid-19, was just Rs 1.09 lakh crore. However, the next year in FY 2020-21, as against the budget estimate of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, the food subsidy bill rose to Rs 5.41 lakh crore. This sharp rise was also attributed to, among other things, the inclusion of off-budget food subsidies of the previous years into the Union budget.

But after the first Covid year, the food subsidy bill remained elevated and for FY 2021-22, it was Rs 2.89 lakh crore, for FY 2022-23, it was Rs 2.73 lakh crore, and for FY 2023-24, the revised estimates are Rs 2.12 lakh crore but the actual numbers may be higher when the latest data is presented on July 23.

Farmers