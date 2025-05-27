ETV Bharat / business

BSNL Posts Second Consecutive Quarterly Profit In 18 Years At Rs 280 Cr In Q4: Scindia

New Delhi: State-owned telecom firm BSNL earned a profit of Rs 280 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, marking its second consecutive quarterly profit in last 18 years, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday. The company had posted a loss of Rs 849 crore in the same period a year ago.

"For the first time in 18 years, back-to-back quarterly profits, net profits, not operating profit alone, not even the positive margin alone, but net profit on a quarterly basis for the second time running after 2007," he told reporters. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 262 crore for the third quarter of FY25.

“On a net profit basis, almost 10 circles have come in with a net profit compared to only 3 circles posting a net profit in financial year 2023-24. BSNL's net loss in 2023-24, which was close to Rs 5,370 crore, has been slashed by 58 per cent to only Rs 2,247 crore,” Scindia said. Operating revenue of BSNL in FY25 increased by 7.8 per cent to Rs 20,841 crore from Rs 19,330 crore in FY24.

The minister said that all three core engines of BSNL -- FTTH, customer mobility and the enterprise segment -- have posted healthy growth rates for 2024-25. Total revenue grew by almost 10 per cent to Rs 23,400 crore despite deployment of Rs 24,432 crore capex in FY25, the largest amount in any financial year, Scindia said.

During FY25, BSNL's mobility revenue grew 6 per cent to Rs 7,499 crore, Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) revenue was higher by 10 per cent to Rs 2,923 crore and leased line including enterprise segment topline rose 3.5 per cent to Rs 4,096 crore.