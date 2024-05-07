ETV Bharat / business

Markets Turn Flat After Firm Opening

author img

By PTI

Published : May 7, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday but later encountered volatile trends and were trading flat.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building(Photo: IANS)

The BSE Sensex climbed 123.82 points to 74,019.36 in early trade. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29 per cent to USD 83.57 a barrel.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday but later encountered volatile trends and were trading flat. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.82 points to 74,019.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 56.35 points to 22,499.05. Later, both the benchmark indices faced volatility and were trading with marginal gains.

From the Sensex basket, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded with gains while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in the green on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.29 per cent to USD 83.57 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,168.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark edged up 17.39 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 73,895.54 on Monday. The NSE Nifty declined 33.15 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,442.70.

TAGGED:

BSE SENSEXMARKETBSE SENSEX

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.