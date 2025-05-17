ETV Bharat / business

Boycott of Turkish Apples Gains Momentum Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Shimla: A growing nationwide movement is calling for a boycott of apples imported from Turkey, fueled by diplomatic tensions arising from Turkey's perceived support of Pakistan during recent India and Pakistan defence tensions. This backlash has led to decreased tourism to Turkey and increased scrutiny of trade relations, particularly the significant import of Turkish apples into India.

The controversy has ignited strong reactions in major apple-producing regions like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Concerns are mounting among local apple growers regarding the impact of cheaper Turkish apples on their livelihoods, especially during peak harvesting seasons.

Himachal Pradesh Leads Opposition

The call for a ban on Turkish apples first emerged from Himachal Pradesh, with political leaders and apple growers voicing their concerns. They argue that Turkey's stance during the "Operation Sindoor" was detrimental to India's interests, especially considering India's prior humanitarian aid to Turkey during a devastating earthquake.

Kuldeep Rathore, a Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh, stated, "In the current situation, Turkey has stabbed India in the back by supporting Pakistan. Turkish apples and goods should be immediately banned."

Echoing this sentiment, Himachal Pradesh's Cabinet Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, emphasised the detrimental effect of Turkish apple imports on local farmers: "Considering Turkey's stance with Pakistan in the current situation, the import of apples from there should be immediately stopped. Our government will raise this issue with the Central Government because the import of foreign apples directly affects the gardeners of Himachal."

Significant Volume of Turkish Apple Imports

India imports a substantial quantity of apples from Turkey annually. Over the past five years, nearly 5,00,000 metric tons of Turkish apples have entered the Indian market, with over 3,50,000 metric tons arriving in the last three years alone.

Apple Imports from Turkey: 2020-2024

Year Metric Tons Imported Market Value (INR Crores) 2020 31,894 205 2021 73,827 472 2022 110,736 699 2023 129,254 813 2024 116,680 764

While India imports apples from various countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, Italy, and Poland, Turkey remains the largest supplier, accounting for approximately 23% of India's total apple imports.

India's Top 5 Apple Suppliers (2023-24)

Country Percentage of Imports Turkey 23% Iran 21% Afghanistan 10% Italy 8% Poland 7% Others 31%

Nationwide Boycott by Traders and Consumers

The call for a boycott has resonated with traders across India. Markets in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have seen vendors refusing to sell Turkish apples. Consumers in some areas are also reportedly avoiding these imports.