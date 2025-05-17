Boycott of Turkish Apples Gains Momentum Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Shimla: A growing nationwide movement is calling for a boycott of apples imported from Turkey, fueled by diplomatic tensions arising from Turkey's perceived support of Pakistan during recent India and Pakistan defence tensions. This backlash has led to decreased tourism to Turkey and increased scrutiny of trade relations, particularly the significant import of Turkish apples into India.
The controversy has ignited strong reactions in major apple-producing regions like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Concerns are mounting among local apple growers regarding the impact of cheaper Turkish apples on their livelihoods, especially during peak harvesting seasons.
Himachal Pradesh Leads Opposition
The call for a ban on Turkish apples first emerged from Himachal Pradesh, with political leaders and apple growers voicing their concerns. They argue that Turkey's stance during the "Operation Sindoor" was detrimental to India's interests, especially considering India's prior humanitarian aid to Turkey during a devastating earthquake.
Kuldeep Rathore, a Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh, stated, "In the current situation, Turkey has stabbed India in the back by supporting Pakistan. Turkish apples and goods should be immediately banned."
Echoing this sentiment, Himachal Pradesh's Cabinet Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, emphasised the detrimental effect of Turkish apple imports on local farmers: "Considering Turkey's stance with Pakistan in the current situation, the import of apples from there should be immediately stopped. Our government will raise this issue with the Central Government because the import of foreign apples directly affects the gardeners of Himachal."
Significant Volume of Turkish Apple Imports
India imports a substantial quantity of apples from Turkey annually. Over the past five years, nearly 5,00,000 metric tons of Turkish apples have entered the Indian market, with over 3,50,000 metric tons arriving in the last three years alone.
Apple Imports from Turkey: 2020-2024
|Year
|Metric Tons Imported
|Market Value (INR Crores)
|2020
|31,894
|205
|2021
|73,827
|472
|2022
|110,736
|699
|2023
|129,254
|813
|2024
|116,680
|764
Source: DGCIS
While India imports apples from various countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, Italy, and Poland, Turkey remains the largest supplier, accounting for approximately 23% of India's total apple imports.
India's Top 5 Apple Suppliers (2023-24)
|Country
|Percentage of Imports
|Turkey
|23%
|Iran
|21%
|Afghanistan
|10%
|Italy
|8%
|Poland
|7%
|Others
|31%
Source: DGCIS
Nationwide Boycott by Traders and Consumers
The call for a boycott has resonated with traders across India. Markets in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have seen vendors refusing to sell Turkish apples. Consumers in some areas are also reportedly avoiding these imports.
Suyog Zende, an apple trader in Pune, stated, "We have decided to stop buying Turkish apples because they support Pakistan... Retail customers are also saying that they do not want Turkish apples. Seeing this, we have also decided to boycott Turkish apples."
Impact on Indian Apple Growers
Local apple growers argue that the influx of cheaper Turkish apples, particularly during the harvesting season (August-September), drives down the prices of domestically grown apples, causing significant financial losses. The current import duty of 50% on foreign apples is seen as insufficient protection for the Indian apple industry.
Sanjeev Chauhan, a Himachal gardener, explained, "If Turkish apples land in India between ₹60 to ₹70, and if we add the ₹30 per kg cost to reach the market, these apples are easily available for ₹90 to ₹100 per kg. The availability of apples at this price is not good for the pockets of apple growers in Himachal and Kashmir... India should immediately ban the import of apples from Turkey."
Nahar Singh Chaudhary, former head of the Himachal Pradesh Commission Agents Association, added, "Turkish apples cause a lot of damage to apples in Himachal, including Kashmir. Turkish apples reach Himachal and other markets when the apple season is going on... their low price reduces the price of Himachal's apples."
Broader Economic and Diplomatic Implications
The backlash extends beyond apples, with calls for a broader boycott of Turkish goods. Traders and industry bodies are expressing their disapproval of Turkey's diplomatic stance and its potential implications for trade relations.
Kapil Surana, president of the Udaipur Marble Processor Committee, said, "We have all decided to stop importing goods from Turkey... This will promote Indian goods and send a message globally that India is capable of making decisions at any level."
Naveen Goyal, director of the Poona Merchant Chamber, stated, "Turkey has supported Pakistan. This is not in the interest of our country... We urge importers and customers not to use any Turkish products in the future."
Furthermore, a decline in Indian tourists visiting Turkey has been reported, indicating a wider impact of the diplomatic tensions on people-to-people exchanges.
Overall Trends in India's Fresh Apple Imports
India's overall import of fresh apples has shown an increasing trend in terms of value.
Value of India's Overall Fresh Apple Imports
|Year (Apr-Aug)
|Value (USD Millions)
|2024-25
|217.0
|2023-24
|399.2
|2022-23
|295.9
|2021-22
|385.1
|2020-21
|239.5
|2019-20
|254.5
Source: DGCIS
In the fiscal year 2023-24, Turkey was the leading supplier of fresh apples to India, with imports valued at US$ 90.09 million.
Demand for Increased Import Duties
In light of the situation, apple growers and related associations are urging the central government to impose a 100% import duty on foreign apples to protect the domestic industry.
They argue that this measure is crucial to ensure fair competition and prevent significant losses to apple farmers in key producing states.