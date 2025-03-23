Boeing Laid Off Up To 180 People In India As Part Of Global Workforce Reduction

New Delhi: US aircraft maker Boeing gave pink slips to up to 180 employees at its engineering technology centre in Bengaluru as part of a global workforce reduction exercise, according to a source. Boeing, which has been facing multiple headwinds globally, has around 7,000 staff in India, which is also a key market for the company.

Last year, Boeing announced a global workforce reduction of around 10 per cent. The source aware of the development said as part of the global workforce reduction, up to 180 staff at the Boeing India Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru were laid off in the December quarter of 2024.

There was no official statement from Boeing. The source said strategic adjustments were made affecting limited positions while ensuring no adverse impact on customers or government operations.

While some roles have been removed, new positions have also been created, the source said and added that reductions in India have been more measured, with a clear focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai undertakes complex advanced aerospace work.

The company's wholly-owned engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru is one of its largest investments outside the US. Also, Boeing's sourcing from India is at around USD 1.25 billion annually from a network of more than 300 suppliers, as per its website.