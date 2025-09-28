ETV Bharat / business

BNR Gold & Diamonds Unveils Second Showroom In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Expanding its footprint in Bengaluru, BNR Gold & Diamonds opened its second showroom at Marathahalli on Sunday, in addition to its existing branch in Jayanagar. Sunday's launch took the outlets of the jewellery company to four, along with two stores in Vijayawada.

The showroom was inaugurated by Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, with Sandalwood actress Sapthami Gowda of Kantara fame as the guest of honour. Local MLA Arvind Limbavali and several other guests attended the event. Minister Reddy congratulated the owners, Nagi Reddy and Rohit Charan Reddy, and wished them success in their business venture.

The showroom at Marathahalli offers a wide range of designs, including polki, Victorian diamond collections, and antique-style gold jewellery.