BNR Gold & Diamonds Unveils Second Showroom In Bengaluru
The Marathahalli showroom, the fourth of the company's existing outlets, offers a wide range of designs, including polki, Victorian diamond collections, and antique-style gold jewellery.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: Expanding its footprint in Bengaluru, BNR Gold & Diamonds opened its second showroom at Marathahalli on Sunday, in addition to its existing branch in Jayanagar. Sunday's launch took the outlets of the jewellery company to four, along with two stores in Vijayawada.
The showroom was inaugurated by Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, with Sandalwood actress Sapthami Gowda of Kantara fame as the guest of honour. Local MLA Arvind Limbavali and several other guests attended the event. Minister Reddy congratulated the owners, Nagi Reddy and Rohit Charan Reddy, and wished them success in their business venture.
The showroom at Marathahalli offers a wide range of designs, including polki, Victorian diamond collections, and antique-style gold jewellery.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the inaugural, Gowda admired BNR's antique jewellery and encouraged Bengaluru residents to drop by the showroom. "Gold is the best investment, as its prices keep rising. God forbid, but the investment made in gold could be beneficial during emergencies," she said.
Owner Rohit Charan Reddy said the Marathahalli branch is offering special promotions for customers to mark the opening. "On the occasion of our new showroom launch, we have plenty of offers for customers," he added.
The inauguration drew shoppers and well-wishers eager to experience BNR's exclusive collections, reinforcing the brand's growing presence in the city's jewellery market.
