BluSmart Cab Services Stay Suspended In Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai As Co-Founder Under Sebi Lens

Mumbai: Electric cab-hailing platform BluSmart remained non-operational on Thursday across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as the market regulator cracked down on its co-founder over alleged misuse of funds at an affiliated company.

BluSmart app, which offered more than 8,000 taxis in the three metros, stopped taking bookings on Wednesday evening and remained unoperational on Thursday as well. The sudden suspension puts the livelihood of thousands of drivers at risk and has led to customers venting out their frustration on social media.

The company, backed by BP Ventures - an arm of the global energy giant BP - did not immediately offer any comments on the issue.

"We've decided to temporarily close bookings on the BluSmart app," the firm said in an email to customers without giving any reasons.

Earlier this week, Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) banned brothers Anmol and Puneet Jaggi from the stock market and ordered a forensic investigation into their listed renewable energy company, Gensol. The investigation focuses on allegations that they used funds intended for procuring electric vehicles to purchase luxury apartments.

"I have almost 20K balance in BluSmart and today morning got this mail that BluSmart services are suspended. What is this??? When can we get the refund of BluSmart is getting closed," said a customer in a post on X on Wednesday and attached the screenshot of the company's e-mail.

BluSmart assured in the email assured to initiate a refund to customers within 90 days.

"We truly appreciate your support. While we strive to be back soon, we will initiate a refund within 90 days if services do not resume before that," the e-mail said.

Another customer wrote on X: "I loved BluSmart. More than the money in the wallet, I am more concerned about driver partners who will be out of a job until the saga plays out..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport on Tuesday evening issued a passenger advisory, stating that "BluSmart has temporarily suspended its operations at Delhi Airport".