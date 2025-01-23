ETV Bharat / business

Blackstone Partners With Telangana Government To Develop Rs 4,500 Cr-Data Centre In Hyderabad

Designed to cater to hyperscale clients, the facility will support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, fostering innovation in the global digital ecosystem.

Blackstone Partners With Telangana Government To Develop Rs 4,500 Cr-Data Centre In Hyderabad
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: Blackstone, a global leader in investment and infrastructure, has announced its foray into the data centre ecosystem with the establishment of a cutting-edge 150 MW data centre facility here with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

A MoU to this effect was signed between the Telangana government and Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) along with JCK Infra, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, a government release said.

Designed to cater to hyperscale clients, the facility will support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, fostering innovation in the global digital ecosystem, it said.

Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) + JCK Group will collaborate with one of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure providers, bringing significant foreign investment to the state and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global enterprises, the release added.

Hyderabad: Blackstone, a global leader in investment and infrastructure, has announced its foray into the data centre ecosystem with the establishment of a cutting-edge 150 MW data centre facility here with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

A MoU to this effect was signed between the Telangana government and Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) along with JCK Infra, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, a government release said.

Designed to cater to hyperscale clients, the facility will support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, fostering innovation in the global digital ecosystem, it said.

Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) + JCK Group will collaborate with one of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure providers, bringing significant foreign investment to the state and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global enterprises, the release added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA GOVERNMENTBLACKSTONEDATA CENTREARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.