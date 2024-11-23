ETV Bharat / business

BJP Win In Maharashtra: Breather For Adani's USD 3-Billion Dharavi Project

New Delhi: The landslide victory for the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra will booster billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's USD 3-billion project to redevelop the Mumbai slum of Dharavi into a "world-class" district.

Opposition Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had pledged to reclaim all land given to the Adani group for redeveloping Asia's largest slum and promised to scrap the project altogether if voted to power. For Adani, who is facing bribery charges in a US court, the scrapping of his pet Dharavi project would have been a big setback.

With election results showing the BJP and its allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party factions led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, winning more than three-fourths of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly, those anxieties have now been set to rest.

Adani plans to turn 620 acres of prime land, about three-quarters of the size of New York's Central Park, into a glitzy urban hub. About seven lakh living in rickety shanties with open sewers and shared toilets in the densely populated slums located close to Mumbai's international airport, are to be given flats of up to 350 sq ft free of cost.

The redevelopment had become a political hot potato with the opposition alleging that that group received undue favours from the state government in awarding the contract. The group has denied benefiting from the government's favouritism.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised the award of the Dharavi redevelopment, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party BJP of enriching cronies such as Adani.

Project supporters in the ruling dispensation say the project holds promise to make it a global model for slum redevelopment. While an estimated 1 million (10 lakh) reside in Dharavi, about 700,000 are thought to be eligible because of the resident definition of one having proof of living in the area prior to January 1, 2000.

The rest will get homes in other parts of the city, a proposal some locals opposed as they want no resident or business owner to be uprooted. Adani had in 2022 won a contract to remake the slum, which sits on prime real estate in the overcrowded financial capital, in seven years.

Weeks before the poll, the Maharashtra government had approved the acquisition of 256 acres of salt-pan land for the Dharavi redevelopment. The salt-pan land is to be acquired from the central government and leased to the government of Maharashtra, which is redeveloping the 620-acre slum, the largest in Asia.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt, in which the Adani Group holds an 80 per cent stake, along with the state government, is implementing the project.