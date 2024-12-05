ETV Bharat / business

Bitcoin Officially Hits $100,000 For The First Time Ever As Big Rally Sparked By Trump Win Rolls On

Bitcoin tops $100,000 for the first time on Thursday, as traders expect a favourable regulatory environment under incoming US President Donald Trump.

Bitcoin Officially Hits $100,000 For The First Time Ever
Representational Photo (ANI)
By AP (Associated Press)

New York: Bitcoin has topped the $100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on.

The milestone comes just hours after President-elect Trump signalled a lighter regulatory approach to the crypto industry with his choice of Paul Atkins to be the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trump said Wednesday that he intends to nominate Atkins, a former SEC commissioner during George W. Bush's presidency. In the years since leaving the agency, Atkins has advocated against too much market regulation.

Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights since Trump won the election on Nov. 5. The cryptocurrency has climbed dramatically from $69,374 on Election Day and rose as high as $101,512 Wednesday, just two years after dropping below $17,000 following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.

How long Bitcoin will stay above the coveted $100,000 mark is uncertain. As with everything in the volatile crypto-verse, the future is impossible to predict. And while some are bullish on future gains, other experts continue to warn of investment risks.

