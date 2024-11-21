ETV Bharat / business

Bitcoin Tops $95,000 For First Time

Bitcoin has reached $95,004.50 in early Asian trade, with observers expecting it to soon reach $100,000.

Bitcoin Tops $95,000 For First Time
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : 3 hours ago

Tokyo: Bitcoin hit a record Thursday, topping $95,000 for the first time as it benefits from expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will push through measures to ease regulation of the unit.

The digital currency reached $95,004.50 in early Asian trade, with observers expecting it to soon reach $100,000. Traders have been piling into the unit since Trump was elected at the start of the month, pushing it up almost 40 per cent since the vote.

The tycoon pledged on the campaign trail to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world," and to put tech billionaire and right-wing conspiracy theorist Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.

Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said the surge has been "driven by mounting confidence that President-elect Donald Trump's administration will usher in a crypto-friendly era. Speculators rally behind the narrative, fueling a frenzy as the digital asset edges toward an unprecedented valuation".

Tokyo: Bitcoin hit a record Thursday, topping $95,000 for the first time as it benefits from expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will push through measures to ease regulation of the unit.

The digital currency reached $95,004.50 in early Asian trade, with observers expecting it to soon reach $100,000. Traders have been piling into the unit since Trump was elected at the start of the month, pushing it up almost 40 per cent since the vote.

The tycoon pledged on the campaign trail to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world," and to put tech billionaire and right-wing conspiracy theorist Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.

Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said the surge has been "driven by mounting confidence that President-elect Donald Trump's administration will usher in a crypto-friendly era. Speculators rally behind the narrative, fueling a frenzy as the digital asset edges toward an unprecedented valuation".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BITCOIN TOPS 95000 FOR FIRST TIMEBITCOIN PRICE TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.