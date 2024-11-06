ETV Bharat / business

Bitcoin Hits New Record High Of More Than $75,000

Tokyo: Bitcoin soared to a new record high on Wednesday as traders bet on victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential race, with the tycoon seen as the pro-crypto candidate.

The digital currency hit as much as $75,005.08 at around 0300 GMT, topping its previous all-time peak of $73,797.98 achieved in March.

"The price of bitcoin has closely followed Trump's position in the polls and on betting markets," Russ Mould, an analyst at AJ Bell, said ahead of Tuesday's US election. Investors are "potentially taking the view that a Republican victory would lead to a surge in demand for the digital currency", he added.

During his presidency Trump referred to cryptocurrencies as a scam, but has since radically changed his position, even launching his own platform for the unit. "A Trump victory could be the catalyst that pushes the world's first and largest cryptocurrency into uncharted territory," said Nigel Green of deVere, also before the vote.

"His return to office would likely have a renewed emphasis on deregulation, tax incentives, and economic policies favorable to alternative investments, such as Bitcoin," Green added.

Trump has pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world," and to put tech billionaire and right-wing conspiracy theorist Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.