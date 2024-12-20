ETV Bharat / business

Bihar Gets Record Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore Investment; Adani, Sun Petchem Big Draws

Patna: Adani Group, Sun Petrochemicals and a host of other companies - big and small - on Friday committed to investing a record Rs 1.81 lakh crore in Bihar, across sectors ranging from renewable energy to cement, food processing and manufacturing.

Hitherto considered a laggard, the state signed investment commitments with 423 companies at its only second investor meet, Bihar Business Connect 2024.

Bihar's Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, whose CEO-styled governance was instrumental in pivoting the change in perception about the state as an investment destination, said the first edition of the investor meet in 2023 got an investment commitment of Rs 50,300 crore. "We have today signed MoUs for over Rs 1.8 lakh crore. The numbers are still being complied and this may go up," he said.

Sun Petrochemicals will invest Rs 36,700 crore in renewable energy projects including pump hydro and solar plants. Adani Group, which is the largest private investor in the state, committed to investing about Rs 28,000 crore in setting up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant as well as expanding cement production capacity, food processing and logistics businesses.

NTPC Green, the renewable energy arm of the state-owned electricity generating giant, is committed to investing Rs 10,000 crore in clean energy projects. SJVN, formerly known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, committed a similar amount for pump storage projects. Construction and engineering major Ashoka Buildcon promised an investment of Rs 9,000 crore in setting up a green hydrogen unit in the state.

NHPC, India's largest hydroelectric producer, committed an investment of Rs 5,500 crore in setting up a 1,000 MW solar project while SLMG Beverages (a bottler for Coca-Cola) committed Rs 3,000 crore, Shree Cements Rs 800 crore and Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Rs 300 crore. Tata Group, though not signed up for any investment commitment, has pledged to a skilled workforce in the state.

"The state government is committed to develop Bihar into a major destination for investment in the country. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who participated and became a part of this new journey of Bihar... I am fully confident that Bihar has the potential to become a major growth engine of the country. We signed MoUs with different investors worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore in different sectors... It's a huge achievement for Bihar," Mishra said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said Bihar is "the land of history and future of the country". At the conclusion of the two-day meeting, Industries Secretary Bandana Preyashi told reporters that the Bihar government has signed MoUs for setting up 423 units with an investment of Rs 1,80,899 crore.