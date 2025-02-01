ETV Bharat / business

Big IT Relief Expected To Impact Delhi Assembly Polls

This comes as a surprise to many as Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Narendra Modi for the exemption of Rs 10 lakh from taxable income.

The income tax slabs in the old regime.
The income tax slabs in the old regime. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 5:18 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

New Delhi: In what's expected to bring a major relief to the middle class, the Union Budget 2025-26 has raised the no-tax bracket to Rs 12.75 lakh. In this context, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt income up to Rs 10 lakh from the tax bracket, and the surprising relief of Rs 12.75 lakh might have an impact on the Delhi Assembly Elections, scheduled on February 5.

However, in a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "A large part of the country's treasury is spent on waiving off the loans of a few rich billionaires. I had demanded that it be announced in the budget that from now on, the loans of any billionaire will not be waived off. With the money saved from this. Middle-class home loans and vehicle loans should be waived off; farmers' loans should be waived off. Income tax and GST tax rates should be halved. I am sad this was not done."

ETV Bharat interacted with several people for reaction on the Budget and Dinesh Chandra, who has been working in Delhi for nearly five decades, said the tax relief will bring a huge relief to the middle class as the extended tax limit will help them save more money.

Mansingh, a bank employee at Connaught Place, said," The tax slab has been increased from Rs 7 to 12 lakhs, which is very commendable. This will give great relief to the middle-class people."

Jaipal Singh, who also works in Connaught Place, said the people will get a big relief from the rejigged tax slab.

One Kripal said the latest budget has brought a breather to the people. Earlier ITR filing period was one year which has been raised to four years.

"Whatever the government does, it keeping in mind the political benefits. The relief given by the central government to the people can also benefit the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections," he said.

