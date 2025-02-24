ETV Bharat / business

At ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ Summit, Adani Group Announces Rs 1.10 Lakh Crore Investment For Industrial Push In State

This is in addition to the Rs 50,000 crore which the group had already invested in Madhya Pradesh.

Gautam Adani at MP Global Investors Summit (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Bhopal: The country’s leading industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced an investment of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh during the ‘Invest MP Global Investors Summit (GIS)’ 2025 here.

“The investment will be made in the fields of cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy. There are ample possibilities for investment in Madhya Pradesh,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of the summit.

The event was attended by top business leaders, entrepreneurs, and officials. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital city. He also expressed confidence in the investment potential of the state.

During his address, Adani said, “We will invest one lakh 10 thousand crores rupees in Madhya Pradesh. We will invest in cement, mining, and thermal energy. This investment will create more than one lakh employment opportunities in the state by 2030.”

This is in addition to the Rs 50,000 crore the Adani Group already invested in Madhya Pradesh.

“It is my good fortune to come here; the country is growing rapidly under the guidance of the prime minister,” he said.

Several top investors participated in the MP GIS 2025 apart from Adani, which includes Kumar Mangal Birla, Nadir Godrej, Piroj Khambata, Bharat Forge Limited MD Baba N. Kalyani, and Sir Pharma's Rahul Awasthi.

Avaada Group has also announced a big investment in MP. “They are already working in Madhya Pradesh and are going to invest in the green energy sector in the coming time,” the group said.

MP GLOBAL INVESTORS SUMMIT 2025ADANI GROUP INVEST 1 LAKH 10000 CRGAUTAM ADANI IN INVESTOR SUMMIT MPADANI GROUP INVESTMENT IN MP

