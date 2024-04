BharatPe One: India's First All-In-One Payment Device Launched

Hyderabad: BharatPe, India’s prominent name in the fintech industry, on Tuesday announced the launch of BharatPe One, India’s first all-in-one payment product that integrates POS, QR, and speaker into one device.

This innovative product is designed to streamline transactions for merchants, offering versatile payment acceptance options including dynamic and static QR code, tap-and-pay and traditional card payment options, across a wide range of debit and credit cards. The company plans to launch the product in 100+ cities in the first phase. It will further scale it to 450+ cities over the course of the next 6 months.

"By combining multiple functionalities into one cost-effective device, we're providing a comprehensive solution tailored to the varied needs of small and medium businesses across diverse sectors," Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said in a statement.

As per the company, the device offers a smooth and hassle-free experience for both merchants and customers alike.

It comes equipped with a high-definition touchscreen display, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and is powered by the latest Android operating system. It delivers improved performance and security, the company said.

"We have received an overwhelming response from our merchants in the pilot phase and we reckon that this will be another game changer for the digital payments ecosystem, further consolidating our position as a trailblazer in the fintech industry," said Rijish Raghavan, Chief Business Officer - PoS Solutions, BharatPe.