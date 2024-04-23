BharatPe One: India's First All-In-One Payment Device Launched

author img

By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Fintech company BharatPe on Tuesday launched India's first all-in-one payment product that incorporates POS (point of sale), QR, and speaker into a single device.

Hyderabad: BharatPe, India’s prominent name in the fintech industry, on Tuesday announced the launch of BharatPe One, India’s first all-in-one payment product that integrates POS, QR, and speaker into one device.

This innovative product is designed to streamline transactions for merchants, offering versatile payment acceptance options including dynamic and static QR code, tap-and-pay and traditional card payment options, across a wide range of debit and credit cards. The company plans to launch the product in 100+ cities in the first phase. It will further scale it to 450+ cities over the course of the next 6 months.

"By combining multiple functionalities into one cost-effective device, we're providing a comprehensive solution tailored to the varied needs of small and medium businesses across diverse sectors," Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said in a statement.

As per the company, the device offers a smooth and hassle-free experience for both merchants and customers alike.

It comes equipped with a high-definition touchscreen display, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and is powered by the latest Android operating system. It delivers improved performance and security, the company said.

"We have received an overwhelming response from our merchants in the pilot phase and we reckon that this will be another game changer for the digital payments ecosystem, further consolidating our position as a trailblazer in the fintech industry," said Rijish Raghavan, Chief Business Officer - PoS Solutions, BharatPe.

Read More

  1. PhonePe users can now make UPI payments in UAE via NEOPAY Terminals
  2. Paytm gets NPCI approval to participate in UPI under multi-bank model
  3. Things Have Changed from UPA to UPI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur at FICCI Event

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.