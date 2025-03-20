ETV Bharat / business

Bharat Biotech Launches India’s Only Vertically Integrated Cell And Gene Therapy, Viral Production Facility At Genome Valley

(L-R) Eric Iverson, CEO, WARF, Prof. Krishanu Saha, Associate Professor, Dept. of Biomedical Engineering, Dr . Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella, MD, Bharat Biotech, Dr Raches Ella, Chief Development Officer, Bharat Biotech at the launch of India's only vertically integrated cell and gene therapy, viral production facility at Genome Valley ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), a pioneer in affordable indigenous vaccine development and manufacturing, announced today the launch of India’s only vertically integrated, purpose-designed Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) Infrastructure & Viral Vector Production Facility at Genome Valley - expanding its expertise from vaccine innovation to leading-edge regenerative and personalised therapies that promise hope for millions.

A company statement said, "This facility ushers in a new era of gene and cell therapies to tackle scientific challenges— such as targeted gene expression, immune system modulation, and long-term cell survival. The work will span from boosting immune responses against cancer to ensuring that therapeutic proteins are safely accepted in patients with genetic diseases like hemophilia."

"The 50,000-square-foot dedicated state-of-the-art CGT facility represents the next milestone in BBIL’s long-standing mission to deliver targeted, life-saving treatments that address unmet clinical needs globally by concentrating on critical conditions such as hematological malignancies and inherited blood disorders," it added.

Outlining the purpose behind establishing India’s only vertically integrated cell and gene therapy facility, Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech said, "Gene and cell therapies represent some of the most intricate, scientifically advanced treatments available today, involving sophisticated processes that require expertise in precise genetic manipulation and specialized manufacturing capabilities."

"Bharat Biotech, with its extensive experience and proven excellence in viral vaccine manufacturing, is uniquely positioned to master these complexities and produce human-grade vectors at the scale and consistency needed for clinical trials, thus advancing the global fight against rare and complex diseases," added Dr. Krishna Ella.

Dr. Raches Ella, Chief Development Officer, Bharat Biotech, spearheading this CGT initiative, said "Bharat aims to democratise gene therapies, traditionally considered prohibitively expensive and available primarily in developed nations or premium institutions. Our CGT facility is designed to produce high-titer viral vectors (AAV, Lentivirus, Adenovirus), which are essential for cell and gene therapy applications - the crucial material for anti-cancer and genetic disorders and robust clinical development abilities for QC releases. Additionally, it has capabilities to manufacture multiple platform products for various disease indications, including blood cancers, solid organ cancers, and genetic disorders."