Bengaluru MSME Conclave 2025 Kicks Off With Call For Innovation, Job Creation; Govt Support Assured

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured of Karnataka government's commitment to addressing the problems faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), acknowledging their vital role in the state and national economy.

Speaking at the India MSME Conclave held at Tripura Vasini of Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “MSMEs are the strength of both state and Central governments. It is our responsibility to address your concerns and provide necessary support.”

He said that government is aware of the sector’s challenges, especially related to electricity and water supply, and efforts are being made to improve infrastructure. “Bengaluru’s population has doubled from 70 lakh to 1.5 crore in 20 years, but road capacity remains the same. This has led to increased traffic congestion. To address this, the state has planned significant infrastructure projects,” he said.

Shivakumar outlined ongoing and upcoming investments, including Rs 44,000 crore for metro expansion, Rs 37,000 crore for tunnel roads, Rs 17,000 crore for phase one of that project and Rs 14,000 crore for elevated corridors. “In the next 4–5 years, over Rs 1 lakh crore will be invested in Bengaluru’s development,” he said.

Sharing his personal experience, he said, “Though I was born in a village, I studied in Bengaluru. I understand the hardwork behind industry. Whenever I attend school or college programmes, I tell students not to aim just for jobs but to dream of creating jobs.”

He highlighted success stories, such as an MSME in KR Puram run by a young man who previously worked in Israel. “His company now manufactures machine parts for an Israeli firm. This shows the talent Bengaluru holds,” he said.