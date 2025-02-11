Invest Karnataka 2025: Global Investors Eye Karnataka’s Billion-Dollar Potential

Bengaluru: The three-day Invest Karnataka 2025 summit commenced in Bengaluru on Tuesday, drawing over 5,000 business representatives and diplomats from 16 countries. The event aims to showcase Karnataka’s investment potential and reinforce its position as a global economic hub.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, inaugurating the summit, emphasised Bengaluru’s role in shaping India's future. "Karnataka, with its world-class infrastructure and conducive business environment, is a prime destination for investment. Entrepreneurs investing here will find nationwide support," he said.
Highlighting Bengaluru’s contributions to technology and research, he added, "Anyone with doubts about India’s future should visit this city and witness its advancements in IT, startups, and revolutionary research." He noted that Bengaluru is poised to launch the first AI model from India, leveraging its vast talent pool.
Singh also addressed the evolving business climate in India, stating, "Earlier, investors faced bureaucratic hurdles, but today, they are welcomed with open arms. With India emerging as the world’s largest marketplace, critical policy decisions are aligning with its economic growth."
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to being the most investor-friendly state in India. “With a stable policy environment and business-friendly governance, we ensure that every investment made here thrives," he said. Tracing Karnataka’s rich economic history from ancient craftsmanship to modern technology, he highlighted its leadership in research and development. “With over 400 R&D centres specialising in AI, robotics, biotech, and space, Karnataka is India's intellectual hub. Our academic and industry collaborations are upskilling youth for future industries."
The Chief Minister also underscored Karnataka’s sustainability initiatives. "We lead in green economy efforts, electric mobility, and renewable energy, being the country’s top producer of solar energy." Additionally, he announced plans to fast-track the establishment of a second international airport in Bengaluru to enhance global connectivity.
The state’s startup ecosystem was another focal point, with Karnataka housing over 15,000 startups and 40 unicorns. “Through initiatives like Elevate 100 and Beyond Bengaluru, we are driving innovation beyond metro cities," he said.
Minister for Large & Medium Industries MB Patil outlined Karnataka’s ambitious industrial plans, announcing the establishment of 12 Special Investment Zones across 30,000 acres in addition to the existing 200 industrial areas. “We have issued a notification to develop world-class infrastructure in these zones,” he said.
He also noted that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has developed over 85,000 acres for industrial purposes, hosting 25,000 industries. "The government is focused on reducing production costs and enhancing efficiency to maintain Karnataka’s competitive edge,” he added.
The summit witnessed participation from diplomats representing countries like Bahrain, Cuba, Italy, Nepal, Poland, Malaysia, Japan, Congo, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Seychelles, Tajikistan, Togo, and Zimbabwe. Among the prominent business leaders in attendance were Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Rahul Bajaj, and Prashant Prakash. MB Patil welcomed them on behalf of the Karnataka government.
The Future of Innovation Expo, a key highlight of the event, will showcase cutting-edge advancements in drone technology, space tech, agri-tech, health tech, and autonomous solutions. Karnataka’s New Industrial Policy 2025-30 aims to drive innovation and sustainability, targeting a 12% annual growth rate in manufacturing and ₹7.5 lakh crore in investments, creating 20 lakh jobs by 2030.