ETV Bharat / business

Invest Karnataka 2025: Global Investors Eye Karnataka’s Billion-Dollar Potential

Bengaluru: The three-day Invest Karnataka 2025 summit commenced in Bengaluru on Tuesday, drawing over 5,000 business representatives and diplomats from 16 countries. The event aims to showcase Karnataka’s investment potential and reinforce its position as a global economic hub.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, inaugurating the summit, emphasised Bengaluru’s role in shaping India's future. "Karnataka, with its world-class infrastructure and conducive business environment, is a prime destination for investment. Entrepreneurs investing here will find nationwide support," he said.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s contributions to technology and research, he added, "Anyone with doubts about India’s future should visit this city and witness its advancements in IT, startups, and revolutionary research." He noted that Bengaluru is poised to launch the first AI model from India, leveraging its vast talent pool.

Singh also addressed the evolving business climate in India, stating, "Earlier, investors faced bureaucratic hurdles, but today, they are welcomed with open arms. With India emerging as the world’s largest marketplace, critical policy decisions are aligning with its economic growth."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed Karnataka’s commitment to being the most investor-friendly state in India. “With a stable policy environment and business-friendly governance, we ensure that every investment made here thrives," he said. Tracing Karnataka’s rich economic history from ancient craftsmanship to modern technology, he highlighted its leadership in research and development. “With over 400 R&D centres specialising in AI, robotics, biotech, and space, Karnataka is India's intellectual hub. Our academic and industry collaborations are upskilling youth for future industries."

The Chief Minister also underscored Karnataka’s sustainability initiatives. "We lead in green economy efforts, electric mobility, and renewable energy, being the country’s top producer of solar energy." Additionally, he announced plans to fast-track the establishment of a second international airport in Bengaluru to enhance global connectivity.