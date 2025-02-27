ETV Bharat / business

Bengaluru Airport And Menzies Aviation Launch India's Largest Domestic Cargo Terminal

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in partnership with Menzies Aviation, has launched India’s largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal (DCT) in terms of designed capacity.

According to BIAL, this state-of-the-art 245,000-square-foot facility marks a significant milestone in BLR Airport’s cargo-handling capabilities. It offers enhanced infrastructure and streamlined processes to meet the growing demands of the domestic market. This facility will play a key role in connecting industries, strengthening supply chains, and driving innovation toward a more sustainable future for domestic cargo and regional trade, positioning BLR Airport as a leader in cargo handling, the BIAL said in a statement.

Spanning over seven acres, the DCT has a peak handling capacity of approximately 360,000 metric tons, with the potential to expand to 400,000 metric tons, it added.

"With around 42 truck docks, more than 400 specially designed cargo bins, conveyors integrated with X-ray machines, approximately 30 Unit Load Device (ULD) build-up and breakdown stations, along with real-time data capture using 40 handheld terminals and self-service kiosks for agents, the facility will ensure seamless cargo movement while reducing turnaround times," BIAL said.

BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath said, "This is an initiative we conceptualised over the last two or three years. When we established this partnership, our goal was to prioritise domestic cargo. Historically, international cargo has been the primary focus, but over the last two years—especially in the post-COVID environment—domestic cargo has gained prominence."

He added, "When we first started, we handled around 130,000 metric tons of cargo. By our 10th anniversary, this had increased to approximately 350,000 metric tons. This year, we will surpass 500,000 metric tons. The growth of cargo has closely paralleled the rise in passenger traffic."