Bamboo Socks: Delhi-Based Company To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Assam

Guwahati: Abundant bamboo resources in Assam have now caught the fancy of a corporate house in Delhi.

New Delhi-based company, Birdcarts, has decided to utilise the abundant bamboo resources in Assam to manufacture medicated diabetic socks, which are very useful for diabetic patients.

Birdcarts has announced plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Assam's Dima Hasao district. Socks made of bamboo are useful because they are comfortable, breathable and moisture-wicking. They are also hypoallergenic and have antibacterial properties.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the just concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit to set up a manufacturing unit in Dima Hasao.

"We are going to set up a manufacturing unit at an estimated cost of Rs 39 crore in Dima Hasao district. The process of site inspection has already been completed. We make socks from bamboo fibre and aloe vera is used for value addition of the product. These socks are weather responsive. The socks made of bamboo will not emit bad odour after wearing for a long time and it helps keep one's feet hydrated and comfortable," director of Birdcarts Hareram Mishra told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

He said that Birdcarts has a tie up with Intelligent Fabric Technology for manufacturing bamboo socks. "We are producing bamboo socks since 2022. We have not been able to meet up the huge demand for bamboo socks," Mishra said.

"We have an annual turnover of Rs 15 crore. We hope the manufacturing unit at Dima Hasao will help us meet the demand for bamboo socks. We have selected Dima Hasao as the district has huge bamboo resource," he said adding that manufacturing unit will create direct employment opportunities for about 260 people immediately.